Microsoft is testing a Windows 11 Store that won’t update apps if you’re using them

Microsoft is testing some updates for the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 that will improve the way updates are handled. Currently, some Store apps will close and reopen while updating them, which means you may lose work if you open the Microsoft Store and specific update apps. Microsoft now change test To the store that will skip open app updates instead.

The Store update also includes faster navigation, which makes finding apps to download and install on Windows 11 much smoother, and along with these navigation improvements, Microsoft is also introducing native Arm64 support, so the Microsoft Store will be your go-to. Many Faster on devices like the Surface Pro X.

Finally, Microsoft is expanding popup store support for Android apps. If you’re browsing the web and find an Android app in the Amazon Appstore, Windows 11 will display a store experience popup to allow you to install it quickly.

The latest Microsoft Store update is Available to Windows Insiders in the Developer ChannelIt should be available to all Windows 11 users over the coming months. Microsoft is also testing a file New restore feature for Microsoft Storeallowing Windows 11 users to quickly reinstall apps on a new PC.