June 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Microsoft is testing a Windows 11 Store that won't update apps if you're using them

Microsoft is testing a Windows 11 Store that won’t update apps if you’re using them

Len Houle June 6, 2022 1 min read

Microsoft is testing some updates for the Microsoft Store on Windows 11 that will improve the way updates are handled. Currently, some Store apps will close and reopen while updating them, which means you may lose work if you open the Microsoft Store and specific update apps. Microsoft now change test To the store that will skip open app updates instead.

The Store update also includes faster navigation, which makes finding apps to download and install on Windows 11 much smoother, and along with these navigation improvements, Microsoft is also introducing native Arm64 support, so the Microsoft Store will be your go-to. Many Faster on devices like the Surface Pro X.

Faster navigation in the Microsoft Store.
Image: Microsoft

Finally, Microsoft is expanding popup store support for Android apps. If you’re browsing the web and find an Android app in the Amazon Appstore, Windows 11 will display a store experience popup to allow you to install it quickly.

The latest Microsoft Store update is Available to Windows Insiders in the Developer ChannelIt should be available to all Windows 11 users over the coming months. Microsoft is also testing a file New restore feature for Microsoft Storeallowing Windows 11 users to quickly reinstall apps on a new PC.

See also  Nintendo shares a new music track for Splatoon 3, enjoy listening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Coming at WWDC?

June 6, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

The new MacBook Air may come with a long wait

June 5, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Apple B&H Photo distributor lists “M2 Mac mini” and “Mac mini tower” before WWDC

June 5, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Former bassist Bon Jovi and founding member Alec Jon Mithlash dies

June 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Amino acids were found in asteroid samples collected by the Japanese Hayabusa2 probe

June 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Warriors-Celtics points, takeaway: Stephen Curry, Golden State return to streak level tie with Game 2 win

June 6, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Microsoft is testing a Windows 11 Store that won’t update apps if you’re using them

June 6, 2022 Len Houle