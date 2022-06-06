June 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Apple is introducing support for Safari passkeys in macOS Ventura that will help put a limit on passwords

Apple is introducing support for Safari passkeys in macOS Ventura that will help put a limit on passwords

Len Houle June 6, 2022 2 min read

At the WWDC 2022 event, Apple just demonstrated how Safari is in macOS Ventura will support ‘passkeys’, A login standard created with cross-platform support to enable logins that don’t use passwords at all. Apple is not alone in this effort, as last month Google and Microsoft joined forces with Apple to announce their new step forward for a long-in-development plot. To kill passwords once and for all.

By avoiding the use of passwords altogether, they should prevent users from falling victim to phishing attacks, social engineering, or bot attacks that plug passwords taken from databases of leaked passwords. Alternatively, you can use a device (such as your phone or computer) as the primary authentication device, so using Face ID, Touch ID, or entering the device’s PIN will be enough for you to sign in to various services across the web.


Apple demonstrated how “passkeys” are backed up inside iCloud Keychain to enable syncing across your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with end-to-end encryption, as well as the QR codes you use to pair the phone with the system. When used to sign in to a service, the physical keys remain on your device, which is another measure to keep them safe.

The passwordless authentication standard was created by the FIDO Alliance and promises to offer support across different platforms. Apple, Google, and Microsoft have said they expect to support the new system on their platforms over the next year, and based on this demo, macOS Ventura and iOS 16 will be among the first ways to try it out.

See also  Overwatch 2's first patch introduces major changes to the multiplayer beta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Microsoft is testing a Windows 11 Store that won’t update apps if you’re using them

June 6, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Coming at WWDC?

June 6, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

The new MacBook Air may come with a long wait

June 5, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

5 min read

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Top Stories & Trailers

June 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA’s DAVINCI mission will launch in 2029 to reach the surface of Venus

June 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Phil Mickelson joins the LIV Tour after months of controversy

June 6, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple is introducing support for Safari passkeys in macOS Ventura that will help put a limit on passwords

June 6, 2022 Len Houle