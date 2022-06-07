Major update with iOS 16 Is the ability to create custom lock screens. From new widgets, fonts, images, wallpapers and more, follow along for a hands-on look at how to create a custom iOS 16 lock screen on iPhone.

iOS 16 has arrived with the release of First beta developer It was launched after Apple’s WWDC keynote. The next major release of the iPhone software includes a host of useful features for Messages, Notifications, Photos, Mail, Safari, and more.

However, what will likely get the most attention is the new custom lock screen feature for iOS 16. It’s the biggest customization support we’ve seen from Apple Iphonebased on all the work it did with iOS 14 when it debuted widgets as well as some stylish Apple Watch faces.

iOS 16 is currently available as a developer beta. The free trial of iOS 16 is scheduled to arrive in July. Learn more about Install iOS 16 in our complete guide.

iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to Customize iPhone

After installing iOS 16, Long press on your lock screen If you are using an old wallpaper, you will need to create a new wallpaper to make a custom lock screen Click on blue + icon In the lower right corner Choose a wallpaper from the top categories or swipe below to view all options Click on + icon under time to select widgets Recommended tools at the top, more options by category below Click on It’s time to customize the font and color Click the date to add a widget at the top Options include calendar, clock, fitness, reminders, inventory, and weather

Here’s a practical look at the process:

If you click the Customize button on an old wallpaper, you will be prompted to Add New to continue.

Photos can look really sharp with the new lock screen and you can even set it to rotate your photos with “Photo Shuffle” background.

You can add up to 4 small widgets, 2 small and 1 medium, or 2 medium widgets in the bottom lock screen space.

The quickest way to add widgets is to click on them, but you can drag and drop them if you want to be more specific about placement.

Press the time to customize the font and color. Swipe from right to left to reveal more color options as well as the full color palette for a completely customized color tone.

You can also add one widget to the top day/date section, tap it to make a selection.

Tap the three-dot icon in the bottom right to enable perspective zoom and Faucet he did in the upper right corner when finished.

Back on the main page to customize the lock screen, you can also tap to focus at the bottom to link a specific one to the specific lock screen.

How do lock screen widgets work?

Once you place the widgets on your lock screen, you will get live data provided whenever you take a look. However, like the home screen widgets, they are not directly interactive, so when you click on them, you will be taken to the corresponding application (calendar, weather, reminders, etc.).

How many iOS 16 lock screens can you make?

At any time you can click Customize to edit the Lock Screen or click the blue + icon to create a new screen.

It’s not entirely clear how many lock screens you can create, but so far I’ve created 21 😅.

How to switch lock screens

Similar to Apple Watch faces, once you have multiple lock screens, it’s easy to switch between them by long-pressing your lock screen and swiping to select a different screen.

How to delete custom lock screens

To remove custom lock screens, press and hold on one of them and select “Delete wallpaper” at the bottom.

Lock screens and battery life?

The new Weather and Astronomy wallpapers in iOS 16 are really cool, but keep in mind that they will require access to the location (which can be updated every 15 minutes) which could affect your iPhone battery life.

How are you looking forward to use the new iOS 16 lock screen? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Read more about iOS 16:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: