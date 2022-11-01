Netflix acquires Spry Fox

Netflix will gain Cozy Grove Developer Spray Foxwhich will become the sixth in-house game studio, the company announced.
Spry Fox is currently in development Cozy Grove 2 and remains unannounced “Akbar, non-violent[[[[Online multiplayer game]. It also announced a publishing deal with Epic Games In October 2021 for a new title with Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services and Epic Account Services, which will likely be for an online multiplayer game.
Get the full message from Spry Fox regarding the acquisition below.
Won’t bury the lede: We are excited to announce that Spry Fox will be joining Netflix, as we will become the sixth in-house gaming studio!
What does this mean for Spry Fox? this means:
- We can continue to make the games we were already making and wanted to make, but with more support and resources to make these games better and bring them to more people around the world.
- We can stop stressing how our games monetize our games and focus exclusively on making them as fun and satisfying for our players as possible.
- We can collaborate with other creators within Netflix to hopefully improve what we do and how we do it.
And what does this mean for our current games?
It will still be downloadable and available in its current forms on their current platforms. What about development efforts in new games? Everyone at Spry Fox was already focused on making Cozy Grove 2 Plus a larger, non-violent MMO that we haven’t revealed much about publicly, and that’s still the case. So there is no change in our current development efforts.
Real talk: We’ve been in this for about 13 years. He was cheerful, unpretentious, endlessly interesting, and often challenging. We have always known that above all, we wanted our games to bring happiness to people. But in other ways, it feels like we’ve only recently discovered what we “want to be when we grow up”. What’s become clear throughout all of our adventures: We’re a studio that makes world-class comfort, original games. Especially games that bring people together. We are confident that Netflix will help us do just that.
Thank you to everyone – our fans and partners, and especially every member of our team, past and present – who helped us reach this milestone. We are still grateful.
the love,
All spry foxes
