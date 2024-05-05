May 5, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Polygon zkEVM records 11 million transactions, but there is a problem

Polygon zkEVM records 11 million transactions, but there is a problem

Cheryl Riley May 5, 2024 3 min read
  • The average gas price at Polygon zkEVM fell sharply in the past month
  • Both zkEVM addresses and active transactions were significantly lower than zkSync Era addresses and transactions

ribbed zkEVM is in the news again after achieving another milestone, which reflects its high usage and adoption. Despite its recent achievement, EVM has a long way to go in order to compete with other popular EVMs like Starknet and zkEVM.

New teacher

Today on Polygon, a popular X handle shares updates on recent blockchain developments open That zkEVM has successfully completed 11 million transactions. The rise in transactions corresponds to the large number of unique addresses, which reached 671,000 – a sign of high adoption.

AMBCrypto analysis of Polygonscan Data He then revealed the possible reason behind this rise in usage and adoption. According to the same, the average gas price at zkEVM has fallen sharply over the past few weeks. This may have attracted more users to join the company, which in turn increased its total transactions.

The price of gas in zkEVM fell

Source: Polygonscan

However, zkEVM noticed a setback on the network activity front in May. According to Artemis data, Polygon zkEVM’s daily active addresses have started to decline over the past few days. Thanks to this, the number of daily EVM transactions also decreased, which seemed alarming.

It wasn’t so good in terms of value captured either. This was evidenced by the fact that zkEVM’s revenues declined sharply since the beginning of May.

zkEVM network activity decreased

Source: Artemis

When compared to other EVMs, one could argue that the performance of the Polygon zkEVM was not impressive. For example, zkSync Era, which launched just a few days before zkEVM, had a much larger number of daily active addresses. To be precise, while zkSync’s daily active addresses were 256k on May 2, zkEVM had only 2.9k.

See also  Tyson recalls approximately 30,000 pounds of Dino chicken nuggets

A similar trend was also seen in terms of active addresses, where zkSync reached 689K, while zkEVM processed only 10.7K transactions on the same day. In addition, zkSync Era and TVL revenues were significantly higher than zkEVM revenues.

Source: Artemis

Matic replied

However, it is worth noting that MATIC turned to the upside while recording the aforementioned milestone.

according to CoinMarketCapThe price of MATIC has increased by more than 5% in the last 7 days. At the time of writing, the altcoin is trading at $0.7356 with a market capitalization of over $7.2 billion, making it the 18th largest cryptocurrency on the charts.

is reading Polygon [MATIC] Price prediction 2024-25

Thanks to higher prices, bullish sentiment also rose as weighted sentiment rose after the decline on May 2. The MVRV ratio also rose, indicating that more investors have been making profits recently.

AMBCrypto’s analysis of IntoTheBlock’s Data However, it revealed that only 14% of MATIC investors had made profits at the time of writing. Therefore, there is still a long way to go for the altcoin and its holder community.

MATIC's MVRV has increased

Source: Santiment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Warren Buffett says Greg Appel will make investment decisions at Berkshire Hathaway upon his departure

May 4, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway’s 2024 annual meeting

May 4, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

New audit firm hired by Trump Media busted by SEC for ‘massive fraud’

May 4, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

SNL Cold Open focuses on Columbia University’s handling of the protests

May 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Starliner test mission is well underway, and the rocket is on the launch pad

May 5, 2024 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

What went wrong for the Maple Leafs in their first-round exit to the Bruins?

May 5, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Tokido’s Akuma First Game Impressions After trying out Street Fighter 6’s next DLC early, unsure if the demon is all-powerful

May 5, 2024 Len Houle