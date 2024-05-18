The best things you can buy in Memorial Day sales

The products and services listed below were selected independently of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may earn a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to a retailer’s website.

From grills and outdoor equipment to furniture and mattresses, Memorial Day is a great time to find deep discounts and save big.

In fact, you’ll find some of the biggest sales of the year this week and the best sales since President’s Day in February.

Salesman Tony Green is gearing up for a big week of holiday sales at his hardware store, Woods Hardware.

“It’s Memorial Day, it’s going to be fun,” he said.

His store has grills and outdoor gear at up to 50 percent off.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at deal news, She walked us through other sales you can expect to see this Memorial Day, including major appliances up to 40 percent off.

With stores more full than they have been since 2019, it expects to see some of the biggest price cuts in years.

Home improvement items and furniture

“Some home improvement stores may take more discounts,” she said. “I’ve seen Home Depot get up to 53 percent off in the past.”

This means big discounts on paint, Patio furnitureAnd even grills Fire pits.

Indoor and outdoor furniture and anything related to the bedroom are also seeing big sales.

Carol Smith found some great prices on pieces for a home office, at the regional chain’s Furniture Showroom.

“I am looking for accreditation for file storage in my studies,” she said.

more: The 12 best grills, according to professional barbecue masters

Great mattress sales

As for mattress deals, Ramhold said you’ll find significant price cuts, but it comes down to where you shop.

“If you’re looking at mattress places online, it’s very common to see 20 to 30 percent off Kasper or purpleShe said.

30% discount at Casper

She personally said that mattress discounts vary.

“Some stores will offer up to 50 percent off, or $600 off certain brands,” she said.

Other groups that dominate Memorial Day, According to Deal News:

Spring clothes, which can also be worn all summer long.

And some electronics, e.g High definition televisions (Although laptops are discounted more during back-to-school sales in July.)

More sales are coming this summer

But you don’t have to give in to the “best prices of the season” suggestion just yet.

There will be more opportunities for rescue, Ramhold said.

“The Fourth of July will definitely bring more online deals, even the start of back-to-school sales,” she said.

Additionally, the Amazon Prime Day event is returning in July — though dates have not yet been announced.

So, if you need something for the home, appliance retailer Tony Green and other retailers are ready to offer great deals between now and May 31, so you don’t waste your money.

more: It’s hard to believe, but some things go down in price

Follow John:

This article originally appeared on WCPO, Scripps News Cincinnati.

This story originally appeared on Don’t waste your money.