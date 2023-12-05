December 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Google is preparing a new sports widget for Android [Gallery]

Google is preparing a new sports widget for Android [Gallery]

Len Houle December 5, 2023 2 min read

After bringing the Financial Watchlist to your home screen earlier this year, Google’s Android app is ready to add a math widget.

About APK Insight: In this APK Insight post, we break down the latest version of the app that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. When we unpack these files (called APK files, in the case of Android apps), we are able to see different lines of code within those that hint at potential future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ship these features at all, and our explanation of what they are may be incomplete. We’ll try to enable those that are close to being finished, however, to show you what they’ll look like when they charge. With that in mind, read on.

This tool simply displays the teams you follow and their upcoming, live or past matches. Games appear on cards containing the date/time, score, and league. Clicking opens the full Knowledge Graph card in Google Search.

There’s a one- or two-column UI, with the latter displaying the game prominently at the top. The widget can be resized to take up your entire home screen.

You can update the widget from the top-right corner where it says “Last Updated,” while the widget offers two views: “Your Games” and “Popular Games.”

Users customize the teams they follow via the tool’s settings page, which also offers “recommendations” for “games, teams and leagues based on search activity.”

Dynamic color is taken advantage of, while this tool is not much different from the stock one. Google’s addition of widgets for key functions typically offered by notifications makes for an interesting expansion of the search app.

See also  Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is now available for Pixel phones

We have enabled this sports widget with Google App 14.49.38.29, which is currently in the beta channel.

thanks for the Revised JEBwhich some APK Insight dismantling takes advantage of.

Dylan Russell Contribute to this article.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to earn income. more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pokemon players reveal the funniest names they’ve ever given their rivals

December 4, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Google Messages gets a redesigned text field along with the shortcuts bar

December 4, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Fortnite players are calling Epic Games “cowards” for removing donuts from Solid Snake

December 4, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Rockin’ Around a Christmas Tree’ Tops Charts – Deadline

December 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX continues its march to 100 launches in one year

December 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Eagles sign Shaquille Leonard to bolster linebacker corps – NBC Sports Philadelphia

December 5, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Google is preparing a new sports widget for Android [Gallery]

December 5, 2023 Len Houle