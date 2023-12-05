Google is preparing a new sports widget for Android [Gallery]

After bringing the Financial Watchlist to your home screen earlier this year, Google’s Android app is ready to add a math widget.

This tool simply displays the teams you follow and their upcoming, live or past matches. Games appear on cards containing the date/time, score, and league. Clicking opens the full Knowledge Graph card in Google Search.

There’s a one- or two-column UI, with the latter displaying the game prominently at the top. The widget can be resized to take up your entire home screen.

You can update the widget from the top-right corner where it says “Last Updated,” while the widget offers two views: “Your Games” and “Popular Games.”

Users customize the teams they follow via the tool’s settings page, which also offers “recommendations” for “games, teams and leagues based on search activity.”

Dynamic color is taken advantage of, while this tool is not much different from the stock one. Google’s addition of widgets for key functions typically offered by notifications makes for an interesting expansion of the search app.

We have enabled this sports widget with Google App 14.49.38.29, which is currently in the beta channel.

