We know that Nintendo Switch 2 is coming, with Nintendo confirming its plans to release a follow-up for Switch in 2025. And now we have more details about what to expect from Switch 2, thanks to a series of leaks.

Robot body The leaks have been compiled into one report detailing everything from a potential release date to how much RAM the console has to whether it will be backwards compatible with the original console’s best Nintendo Switch games.

The first leak comes from a popular Nintendo message board called Famiboards and User LiC, which dug into shipments and customs data between Nintendo, NVIDIA, and other companies. Their findings indicate that the Switch 2 will feature 12GB of RAM with 2 x 6GB LPDDR5X modules. The RAM will offer a transfer speed of 7,500 MT/s with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

While that doesn’t seem like a lot in the world of Xbox and PlayStation consoles that feature 1TB or more, compared to the 64GB available on the Nintendo Switch OLED, it’s a big jump.

Serial leak Centrolex A. was martyred The Brazilian broadcaster known as tvPH For a set of additional switch details. First, they claim the console will launch in May 2025 with more information coming from Nintendo this fall. They also claimed that the Switch 2 will have physical and digital compatibility with the original Swith games.

Based on the leaked parts, here’s a mockup of the Switch 2’s size, compared to the OG Switch and SteamDeck. By mjayer on famiboards pic.twitter.com/14WfkY6NGWMay 9, 2024

The last two pieces of information provided by Centrolex Related to the Switch 2 controllers. They will apparently have built-in microphones, which could also lead to some interesting changes to the gameplay. them too Claim The next Switch has an 8-inch display, which is a full inch larger than the Switch OLED model. We’ve heard about a larger screen before, so this leak seems to support that previous claim.

If all these leaks are accurate, the Switch 2 looks like a promising upgrade, though not necessarily a giant leap forward for Nintendo. More storage and RAM sounds good, but we’ll need to get to know the CPU and GPU to see how much better the console is in terms of gaming power.

A leaked spec sheet suggests that the Switch 2 will feature an octa-core Cortex-A78AE processor. The same leak suggests that it will have 8GB or RAM and 64GB of storage, which is different from the specifications reported in this latest leak. This means that one (or both) rumors are inaccurate, so we need to treat these reports with caution.