Guests of the Tour of the Ages, welcome to the “Tortured Poets Section.”

At Taylor Swift’s concert in Paris on Thursday night — the European kickoff of the record-breaking tour and her first show since the album’s release — the pop icon debuted several new songs live at La Défense Arena, starting with “But Daddy I Love Him.” She then sang “So High School” and “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” standing on top of a glass block that moved around the stage. This was followed by “Down Bad”, “Fortnight” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”, with “I “Can Do It With a Broken Heart” serves as the final mark for the part.

Swift kicked off the show with her usual opener, “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” playing songs from her era, “Lover” and “Fearless.” She then switched the order of the set, performing cuts from “Red”, “Speak Now” and “Reputation”, instead of transitioning to “Evermore”, as she had done during the previous leg of the tour. “Folklore” was followed by “Reputation,” accompanied by new images showing a snake slithering through the grass.

The singer announced that she always saw “Folklore” and “Evermore” as sister albums and would bring them together in “one act” for the show, saying: “We’ve now reunited the sisters.” She then performed songs from both albums before moving on to “1989.”

After “1989”, new visuals including clockwork images mark the move to the “Tortured Poets” section. Swift reappeared on stage wearing a white dress with writing on it.

Following the “Tortured Poets Oath” era, Swift performed “Paris” and “loml” as surprise songs during her acoustic set before closing the show with “Midnights.”

Ever since Swift announced that she would be releasing a new album in the middle of her Eras Tour, fans have been speculating about how it would be included in the album lineup. Make the list. Some speculated that the record would represent a whole new era, while others thought it might just represent it within the surprise songs portion of the show.

The album “The Tortured Poets Oath” was released on April 19, and Swift surprised the audience with a double album containing 31 songs. It debuted with 2.61 million units, the best single-week number for any album in nine years. The album also reached the top 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Swift the first artist to do so. “Fortnight,” her duet with Post Malone, took first place.

The film “The Tortured Poets Oath” also received critical acclaim diverseChris Wellman described it as “bold” and “astonishing”. He wrote that the album “gives everyone a full dose of the Taylor that they never got over and that no one really wanted to get over. As break-up albums go, it becomes a mystery, as they used to say in the Clara Bow days — an unusually dramatic record ( albeit often witty) which will serve as the soundtrack to untold millions of tragic controversies to come.

After three more dates in Paris, Swift continues the European leg of her Eras Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, before concluding with five dates in London in August.