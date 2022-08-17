Wednesday’s trailer for Netflix sounds like a blast

Although Morticia and Gomez Addams’ daughter is known for her hatred of humans, it was the first trailer for Upcoming comedy on Netflix Wednesday From director Tim Burton, a very useful (and promising) reminder that the melancholy teen has always been a social butterfly. While the people wed Adams shine for grace with her presence may not enjoy Her idea of ​​having a good time, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t make a well-intentioned effort to connect with them, you know.

WednesdayThe first trailer for Gina Ortega plays on Wednesday just as she is being expelled from another of her “regular” schools for terrorizing fellow students—something neither her mother (Catherine Zeta-Jones) nor her father (Luis Guzman) are particularly surprised to hear. But while Wednesday’s parents know she’s simply going for herself and protecting her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), they also know that if their daughter is to have a solid education, she will need a school that can cater to her unique passions.

It’s clear from the trailer that Nevermore Academy, an odd school run by Larissa Weams (Gwendolyn Christie), is better suited for a Wednesday, as its classes focus on deadly duels and otherworldly creatures. But what’s hard to tell is whether the rest of the Nevermore student body will be ready for the madness that his new student will bring to school when Wednesday Netflix hits this fall.