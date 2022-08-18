Anne Heche: Los Angeles County Detective Judgment Death in Accident

Actress Anne Heck in a 2015 portrait.

Heche, seen here in 1990 with Russell Todd, won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in the TV series Another World. She played the twins Vicki Hudson and Marley Love.

Heche, right, appears with Katherine Keener in the 1996 movie “Walking and Talking.”

Heche, left, holds the hand of comedian Ellen DeGeneres at the world premiere of “Face/Off” in 1997. The two dated for several years.

Heche starred with Tommy Lee Jones in the 1997 movie “Volcano”.

Heck and Johnny Depp in a scene from the 1997 movie Donnie Brasco.

Heche appeared with Robert De Niro in 1998’s “Wag the Dog”.

Heche and Vince Vaughn in 1998’s “Psycho”.

Heche starred with Harrison Ford in the 1998 film Six Days, Seven Nights.

Heche signs a fan’s hat at the Get Real premiere in 1999.

Heche, right, directs Sharon Stone in a segment from the 2000 movie If These Walls Could Talk 2. DeGeneres, center, was also in the movie.

From left, Stone, Michelle Williams and Hitch received the Lucy Awards given in 2000 to the creators and actors of “If These Walls Could Talk” and “If These Walls Could Talk 2”.

Heche married Coley Laffoon in 2001. They had a son together, Homer, before divorcing in 2009.

Heche and Laffoon walk with their son in 2002.

Heche attends the 2003 premiere of “American Splendor” in Los Angeles.

Heche and boyfriend James Tupper arrived at an Emmy Awards reception in 2010. They had their son Atlas.

Heche and actress Conchata Ferrell perform at a theater in Santa Monica, California, during cancer treatment in 2010.

Heche, center, appears in an episode of “Save Me” in 2013.

Heche and Juliette Goglia work with Michael J. Fox on the 2013 episode of “The Michael J. Fox Show.”

Heche in the 2015 episode of “Quantico”.

Heche poses for a photo with her son Homer in 2017.

Heche bows with other actors during a curtain call to read the “Twentieth Century” concert in 2019. Earlier in her career, Heche appeared in a Broadway play and was nominated for a Tony Award.

Heche dances with Keo Motsepe in the TV competition “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020.

Heche appears in an episode of “All Rise” in 2021.