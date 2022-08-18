Hanae Mori, Japanese fashion designer who blended East and West styles, dies at 96

Hana Mori, the Japanese fashion designer who emerged from the ruins of World War II and built a $500 million fashion house that was popular with East and West styles and a symbol of Japan’s post-war rise, died August 11 at her home in Tokyo. She was 96 years old.

Her office confirmed her death on Thursday, without specifying a cause. She said she got sick two days before her death.

From a tailoring shop serving the wives of American soldiers in a bombed-out area of ​​Tokyo, Hanae Mori (pronounced HA-na-eh MO-ree), the daughter of a surgeon, rose to world fame in the year 50’s—the year of work that brought in a fabulous fortune. ; 20 luxury home companies in Paris, New York and Tokyo; And a great position for woman in male domination profession and society.