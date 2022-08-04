Brad Pitt opens up about his daughter Shilo and this epic video that went viral

Children certainly grow up fast, as the saying goes. And apparently, it’s no different for ex-Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who legally separated in 2019 but still share six children together. While their son Maddox continues to pursue his triple major in South Korea, the oldest Zahra’s daughter heads to the prestigious HBCU In the fall. 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is going down a very different path, though, as evidenced by her role in the epic dance video that went viral in June. Pete recently opened up about youth movements amid the promotion of his latest movie Express train.

But first, the video. For those who missed it, the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex, where Shiloh Jolie-Pitt teaches, has released a show of their dancers performing Doja Cat’s hit song “Vegas” in Youtube. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s prodigy were among the standout talents – but interestingly, after rare sightings of her exploding online, the clip now has Shiloh’s clip at 2:28 the completely blurred mark. However, she still has life on tik tok The podium, thanks to the eagle-eyed fans who were able to capture the moment.

Shiloh’s father obviously agrees a lot with the internet’s assessment that she has some serious choreography. Brad Pitt skipped wearing a skirt in favor of a lime green suit to the latest Express train The show premiered on the red carpet on August 1, but he didn’t lose sight of the praise when he talked about one of his kids. In an interview with Entertainment tonightthe 58-year-old actor has been vocal about the viral video saying,

It brings a tear to the eye and is, yes, very beautiful.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt technically have earned a total of three Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards in between for acting and producing roles alone, so it’s not entirely surprising that one of their sons expressed themselves creatively. However, Pitt admitted to the director that he was actually surprised by Shiloh’s dance. He said,

I don’t know where you got it. I’m Mr. Two-Feet-Feet here.

He’s very humble, am I right? Mr. Two-Left-Feet may be at home, but on screen, Brad Pitt remains one of the most iconic men in Hollywood. in Cinemablend’s Action/Comedy Review Express trainEric Eisenberg noted that Pete playing a hitman named “Ladybug” was a clearly entertaining performance. (and more Other reviews highlight Pete as one of the film’s best features like that.)

However, while both Brad Pitt and his children have shown their talent to great acclaim, the former has no shortage of legal issues at the moment with his ex-wife. Namely, he had to resist Angelina Jolie’s bid for sole custody of their young children, including Shiloh. but the wanted The actress finally won that long court battle last October.

for him The supposed ‘hate’ towards Angelina Jolie The result of the custody situation is what led to their current dispute over the winery. Brad Pitt decided to sue Jolie for selling her shares in the former joint business without allegedly obtaining the necessary approval. Although according to one report, Pete’s relationship with his six children Holds up amid the drama, and his recent talk about Shiloh only seems to prove it.

Express train It officially comes out in theaters on August 5 as part of 2022 movie schedule. For more behind-the-scenes info, intel while tapping — such as the importance of ultra-tight spaces, filming during the height of the pandemic and John Wick 4 Connection – check out Exclusive interviews with Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more Currently.