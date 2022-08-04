August 5, 2022

Brad Pitt opens up about his daughter Shilo and this epic video that went viral

Roxanne Bacchus August 4, 2022 3 min read

Children certainly grow up fast, as the saying goes. And apparently, it’s no different for ex-Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who legally separated in 2019 but still share six children together. While their son Maddox continues to pursue his triple major in South Korea, the oldest Zahra’s daughter heads to the prestigious HBCU In the fall. 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is going down a very different path, though, as evidenced by her role in the epic dance video that went viral in June. Pete recently opened up about youth movements amid the promotion of his latest movie Express train.

But first, the video. For those who missed it, the prestigious Millennium Dance Complex, where Shiloh Jolie-Pitt teaches, has released a show of their dancers performing Doja Cat’s hit song “Vegas” in Youtube. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s prodigy were among the standout talents – but interestingly, after rare sightings of her exploding online, the clip now has Shiloh’s clip at 2:28 the completely blurred mark. However, she still has life on tik tok The podium, thanks to the eagle-eyed fans who were able to capture the moment.

