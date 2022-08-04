Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of ‘Road House’

UFC star Conor McGregor is heading to the big screen.

McGregor, who last fought in 2021, will co-star alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon Prime’s remake of the 1989 action movie “Road House.” According to the deadline.

The film marks the controversial fighter’s first feature film. According to the director, McGregor’s role has not been revealed but he will portray an original character in the film instead of playing himself.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in reimagining ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” Karen J. Kessler, McGregor spokeswoman He said in a statement.

“While combat remains his number one focus, this is the start of another successful project in the McGregor empire. He is excited to begin filming.”

McGregor provoked by his appearance Wednesday in a post on social media. Amazon Studios will begin production in the Dominican Republic in late August and will release the film on Prime Video.

There is no exact release date.

In the original “Road House,” Patrick Swayze starred as “Dalton,” a bouncer in a Missouri bistro. The reimagined version of the cult classic will feature Gyllenhaal in a similar role to Swayze as a former UFC fighter based in the Florida Keys.

McGregor hasn’t stepped inside the octagon since last July, when he suffered multiple stress fractures to his left leg while losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

While he still intends to compete, the 34-year-old’s pursuit of the film industry is the Irishman’s latest venture outside of the UFC.

The former UFC champion has previously enjoyed opportunities to appear on the silver screen. In 2016, McGregor was rumored to appear in Vin Diesel-led xXx: Return of Xander Cage, but Undo the project.

In 2021, McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning nearly $208 million – about $180 million came from endorsements, According to Sportico. He sold the largest stake in his proper No. 12 brand of whiskey for nearly $600 million, according to ESPN.

Since then fell between The best athletes in the world But he remains the highest-paid fighter in the UFC, having raised an estimated $52 million in 2022.