August 27, 2022

Boosie Badazz Raps to cops after they stop speeding in Georgia

Roxanne Bacchus August 26, 2022 2 min read

Pussy Buddhas Popped in for speeding in Fulton County on Friday…but instead of flying off the rails like last time he did an impromptu concert on the spot!!!

Vice President of Fairburn PD, he told TMZ Hip Hop…Boosie was stopped because he went 73rd in the 55th…but before stopping, an unknown object was thrown from the car.

Once she stopped, police said she smelled weed, prompting a vehicle search.

In apparent defiance, Boosie decides to sing his classic song “Set It Off”…Do you know the song that starts pissing him off? 😬


During the search, the police said that they had found a small amount of cannabis, but they did not cite it. The same can’t be said of Boosie’s driving habits… cops say they released quotes to the Louisiana-born rapper before letting him get in his way.

Watch the video – at one point, Boosie hits up a meeting with an officer – he’s offered a new job…and $30K in “pocket change” dangles in the cop’s face!!!

Boosie tells the cop that the party comes with unconventional benefits. The cop doesn’t seem to bite, so maybe the jeep change is just to pay the speeding ticket.


7/12/22

Boosie turned his last encounter with the police into being black and successful in America…and blasted a similar tone when he was pulled and tied in July.

