Britney Spears collaborates with Elton John on Hold Me Closer, her first release in six years

She added that she wanted to be “as brave as I was at a younger age”.

John said he was inspired by his husband, David Furnish, to join Spears, adding that he believes their duo will give her much-needed confidence after such a “painful time”.

“I’m so excited to be able to do this with her because if it’s a huge success, and I think it might be, it’s going to give her a lot more confidence than I’ve already got and she’ll realize that people really love her and take care of her and I want her to be happy” The Guardian newspaper

A quick social media scan and fans seem happy with the joint release.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “What a great and beautiful song you guys make a great team! We miss you so much Brett, you can’t imagine how happy I am to hear you sing again!”

Another said: “Welcome back!!! Hold me the closest thing! Great! Your voice is so good!”

But among music critics, opinion was more divided.

The song was given a four star rating Michael Craig The Guardian He notes that Spears “throws some hilarious ‘yes’, hyped ads that sound like an actual cry of joy rather than the robotic maneuvers of someone being transported from the studio to the waiting car.”

He adds, “Spears seems to be hinting at finding that for herself again in music. Even if this is a one-off—and who can blame her if she doesn’t want to go back to full-time pop music—it seems like enough.”

according to Vogue Christian Allier “There’s just something about Britney’s voice and a dance path that goes very well together — like red wine and a basket of bread. She does things with the tone of her voice that all other pop girls can’t. That’s why she’s a true pop princess.”