Here are the spoilers for the September 2 edition of Smackdown, which was taped Friday in Detroit, Michigan. Next week, the WWE talent will travel to Cardiff, Wales for the Clash at the Castle game on September 3.

Karrion Cross defeated Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey came to the ring and called Adam Pierce over her comment. Pierce said her suspension was lifted, because she had paid the fines imposed on her and her arrest was gratuitous, and therefore she was promptly returned. However, Pierce said he would have fired Rousey if it were up to him, calling Rousey “the greatest person he has ever met.” Rossi finished the section by locking a pierce in an armband.

Hit Roo defeated the maximum number of male models. After the match, Humberto and Angel arrived and helped MMM beat Hit Row. Go out on the street and save up for Hit Row.

Happy Corbin came and ran in Detroit. He issued an open challenge, accepting Shinsuke Nakamura.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin

Butch defeated Ludwig Kaiser. After the match, Gunther and Sheamus have a pupil. The Kaiser smashed it and drove Gunther away.

The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day in a Viking rules match after placing Kofi Kingston through double stacked tables.

Usos and Sami Zayn hosted the Roman Reigns Championship Celebration for two years. Roman took to the ring but was immediately kicked by Claymore by Drew McIntyre. The show ended with him going to the ring and putting on The Usos and Zayn.