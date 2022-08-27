August 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

New details about the effects of Thunder Rosa breaking Jimmy Hayter's nose

New details about the effects of Thunder Rosa breaking Jimmy Hayter’s nose

Roxanne Bacchus August 27, 2022 2 min read
AEW

Earlier this week at AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Thunder Rosa had withdrawn from her scheduled defense of the AEW Women’s World Championship at All Out due to injury. It was announced that AEW will play a four-way match at All Out Stadium to crown the AEW Women’s World Champion. The match will consist of top-ranked contender Tony Storm, former champion Brett Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jimmy Hayter.

Hayter had a title fight against Rosa earlier this month in the third belt fight, a match that saw Rosa accidentally fracture Hayter’s nose. Currently, New report from Fanbyte It highlights the situation that happened behind the scenes after that match.

While it was reported that Rosa was “hiding in the bathroom,” this may have been a misinterpretation of the actual chain of events that happened behind the scenes. According to sources who spoke to Vanpet’s David Bexinspan, after the match, Rosa ran out of the ring and was no longer anywhere. When Rosa reappeared, she was told about Hayter’s injury. Sources said Rosa apologized after hearing about the injury before she went to the bathroom and locked herself inside.

This comes not so long ago It was speculated that Rosa and Baker were having problems with each other. This may have been a factor in changing the original match in All Out, which was scheduled to take place Take on the storm and win the AEW Women’s Championship away from Rosa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

WWE SmackDown Wings of Detroit, Michigan – WON / F4W

August 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Boosie Badazz Raps to cops after they stop speeding in Georgia

August 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Britney Spears collaborates with Elton John on Hold Me Closer, her first release in six years

August 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

New details about the effects of Thunder Rosa breaking Jimmy Hayter’s nose

August 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The countdown to NASA’s launch of Artemis 1 moon mission begins today

August 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Reminder: Splatoon 3’s first Splatfest starts today

August 27, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Travel news: Europe’s hidden vacation spots and fall’s hottest destinations

August 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson