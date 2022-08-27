New details about the effects of Thunder Rosa breaking Jimmy Hayter’s nose

AEW

Earlier this week at AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Thunder Rosa had withdrawn from her scheduled defense of the AEW Women’s World Championship at All Out due to injury. It was announced that AEW will play a four-way match at All Out Stadium to crown the AEW Women’s World Champion. The match will consist of top-ranked contender Tony Storm, former champion Brett Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jimmy Hayter.

Hayter had a title fight against Rosa earlier this month in the third belt fight, a match that saw Rosa accidentally fracture Hayter’s nose. Currently, New report from Fanbyte It highlights the situation that happened behind the scenes after that match.

While it was reported that Rosa was “hiding in the bathroom,” this may have been a misinterpretation of the actual chain of events that happened behind the scenes. According to sources who spoke to Vanpet’s David Bexinspan, after the match, Rosa ran out of the ring and was no longer anywhere. When Rosa reappeared, she was told about Hayter’s injury. Sources said Rosa apologized after hearing about the injury before she went to the bathroom and locked herself inside.

This comes not so long ago It was speculated that Rosa and Baker were having problems with each other. This may have been a factor in changing the original match in All Out, which was scheduled to take place Take on the storm and win the AEW Women’s Championship away from Rosa.