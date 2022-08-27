Jamie Foxx imitates former President Donald Trump’s website – Deadline

Close your eyes and you can almost imagine the image of the former president Donald Trump Praise death row records. this is good Jamie FoxxImitating Trump in a clip that goes viral.

Foxx was on radar radar Podcast to promote the new Netflix vampire movie, Rosy day, which he unites with Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco and Peter Stormare. During his appearance, he called his stance on Trump.

“There are so many wonderful people on both sides,” said the two-time Academy Award winner, perfectly embodying Trump’s distinctive voice. “I know Harry-O. He’s a great guy. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he’s out.”

The piece was a reference to Trump’s commutation of the prison sentence for Michael “Harry O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records, one of the leading rappers of the 1990s. Snoop Dogg was influential in lobbying for the release.