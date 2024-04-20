April 21, 2024

Morgan Wallen says he's “not proud” of behavior after arrest

Roxanne Bacchus April 20, 2024 2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A country music star Morgan WallenHe, who faces charges stemming in part from accusations of throwing a chair from the roof of a six-storey bar, says he is “not proud” of his behavior and accepts responsibility.

The “One Thing at a Time” singer responded publicly Friday night on social media to He was arrested in Nashville two weeks ago. He faces a May 3 court date after being charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, court records show.

The chair at the Chief's Bar fell about 3 feet (1 meter) from the officers, who spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage, an arrest affidavit said. Witnesses told officers they saw Wallen pick up a chair, throw it off the roof and laugh at it. Wallen was booked early April 8 and released.

“I didn't feel right to go on the record publicly until I made amends with some people. I reached out to Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I take responsibility,” Wallen wrote on X's Twitter previously.

Wallen, one of the biggest names in contemporary country, is currently on a stadium tour, including a concert scheduled for Saturday at Foote Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

FILE - In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

“I have great respect for the officers who work every day to keep us all safe. “With regard to my tour, there will be no change,” his letter, signed “-MW,” read.

“One Thing at a Time” spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 in 2023 and was the most consumed album in the United States last year. Top 10 hits from the album included “Last Night,” “You Proof,” and “Thinkin' Bout Me.”

In 2021, the country singer was suspended indefinitely from his label after a video surfaced of him screaming racial slurs. In 2020, he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of Kid Rock's bar in downtown Nashville.

