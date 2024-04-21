Disney+

Disney+ has more bluish A new episode premieres Sunday, April 21 at 12 a.m. PT, titled “Surprise.”

The episode will also air on Disney Junior at 7 a.m. PT and on Disney Channel at 7:30 a.m. PT, with multiple broadcasts throughout the day.

“Surprise” follows the April 7 episode of “Ghostbasket” and the large-scale special “The Sign” that captivated audiences around the world.

Created and written by Joe Broom, the series follows Bluey, the lovable and indefatigable Blue Heeler who lives with her mum, dad and little sister Bingo. Bluey uses her boundless energy to play games that unfold in fun and unexpected ways, bringing her family and the entire neighborhood into her fun-filled world.

Broome recently spoke about what inspires him bluish, Says Watchman That comedy Gavin and Stacey “It was hugely influential.”

“I loved the way it crossed generations honestly The Simpsons In the past. I thought: “Why shouldn't a children's show make parents laugh too?” When it's time to do it bluish“This has become the challenge,” he said.

Broome said so bluish He was Australian peppa pig, Adding that the English animated show “felt really English but without the clichés or flag-waving”.

“Mr Ball was digging the road and saying: 'It'll be done when it's done.'” He added that there were canal boats and castles in the background. “That's what I wanted my show to do – to feel Australian but not with kangaroos and koalas, just of While capturing the texture of everyday life.”