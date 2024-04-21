Kevin Bacon is celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Footloose” with a special tribute

Kevin Bacon, in honor of his 40th anniversary Loose The film's release harked back to the high school where the 1984 film was filmed.

Just hours before prom began, the actor, 65, addressed the student body of the school in Payson, Utah, on Saturday, via Hollywood Reporter.

“Go, lions!” “Here we are in this beautiful, beautiful spot, on this beautiful, beautiful day,” Bacon began as he stepped onto the podium in the middle of the football field.

“It's been a long time – 40 years – and that's what strikes me, you know. Things look a little different here. I would say the thing that seems more different is me.”

Students at the school had started a campaign to attract the actor's attention by using the hashtag #bacontopayson in posts and recreating scenes from the movie.

“When I first heard about the ‘Bacon to Payson’ thing, I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ “But you all were tireless,” Bacon praised the “relentless” students.

“You convinced me,” Bacon admitted in his speech.

He added that “it was great to see that kind of commitment to anything,” and credited the “incredible power” that the hit film has to this day because it “brings people together and connects with the core ideas behind it.” the film.”

To show their appreciation for Bacon's return, the students offered to help support the SixDegrees.org Foundation by pledging to create 5,000 “essential resource kits” for youth and schools, out of the nonprofit's goal of 40,000.