Country

United States of America US Virgin Islands United States Minor Outlying Islands Canada Mexico and the United Mexican States The Bahamas, Commonwealth Republic of Cuba dominican republic Haiti, Republic Jamaica Afghanistan Albania, People’s Socialist Republic People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria American Samoa Principality of Andorra Angola, Republic of Anguilla Antarctica (the area south of 60°S) Antigua and Barbuda Argentina, Argentine Republic Armenia Aruba Australia, Commonwealth Austria, Republic of Republic of Azerbaijan Bahrain People’s Republic of Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium, Kingdom Belize People’s Republic of Benin Bermuda Kingdom of Bhutan Republic of Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Republic of Botswana Bouvet Island (Bovittoia) Brazil, Federal Republic British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago) British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam People’s Republic of Bulgaria Burkina Faso Republic of Burundi Cambodia, kingdom united republic of cameroon Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Republic of Chad Republic of Chile People’s republic of China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros, union Democratic Republic of the Congo People’s Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of Republic of Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark, kingdom Republic of Djibouti Dominica, Commonwealth Republic of Ecuador The Egyptian Arabic Republic Republic of El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Fiero Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands Republic of Finland France, French Republic French Guiana French Polynesia Southern regions of France Gabon, Gabon Republic The Gambia, Republic of Georgia Germany Republic of Ghana Tarek mountain Greece, Republic of Greece green land Grenada Guadalupe Guam Republic of Guatemala Guinea, People’s Revolutionary Republic Republic of Guinea-Bissau Republic of Guyana Heard and McDonald’s Islands Holy See (Vatican State) Honduras Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China Hrovtska (Croatia) Hungary, People’s Republic of Hungary Iceland, republic Republic of India Republic of Indonesia Islamic Republic of Iran The Republic of Iraq Ireland Israel, a country Italy, the Italian Republic Japan Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom Republic of Kazakhstan Republic of Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People’s Republic The Republic of Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People’s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon, Lebanese Republic Lesotho, kingdom Liberia, Republic of Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Principality of Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg, Duchy Macau, Chinese Special Administrative Region Macedonia, the former Yugoslavia Madagascar, Republic Malawi Malaysia Maldives, Republic of Mali Republic of Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Federated States of Micronesia Republic of Moldova Principality of Monaco Mongolia, Mongolian People’s Republic Montserrat Morocco, kingdom People’s Republic of Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru, Republic of Nepal, kingdom Netherlands Antilles Holland, Kingdom New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua, Republic of Niger, Republic of Nigeria, Federal Republic Republic of Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway, kingdom Oman, Sultanate Islamic Republic of Pakistan Palau Occupied Palestinian Territories Republic of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Republic of Peru Republic of the Philippines Pitcairn Island Poland, Polish People’s Republic Portugal, Republic of Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania, Socialist Republic Russian Federation Rwanda, Republic of Rwanda Samoa, an independent country Republic of San Marino Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom Republic of Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Republic of Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia (Slovak Republic) Slovenia Solomon Islands somalia, somalia Republic of South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain, the Spanish country Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Lucia Street Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Democratic Republic of Sudan Republic of Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland, kingdom Sweden, kingdom Switzerland, the Swiss Confederation Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Province of China Tajikistan United Republic of Tanzania Thailand, kingdom Democratic Republic of East Timor Togo, Republic of Togo Tokelau (Tokelau Islands) Tonga, kingdom Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia, Republic of republic of Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands TUV Uganda, Republic of Ukraine The United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Uruguay, Eastern Republic Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic Socialist Republic of Vietnam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Desert To whom Zambia Zimbabwe