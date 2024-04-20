WWE SmackDown Spoiler Lineup for Episode 4/19/24

WWE is gearing up for the April 19, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Now, we've got a spoiler list and all the backstage notes you need before the show.

Shawn Sapp behind Fightful's paywall noted that tonight's SmackDown has a lot in store for fans. The lineup for next week's show is as follows:

WWE SmackDown Lineup (4/19) Spoiler:

Top Contender Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles Spoiler section

Top Contender Match: The authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic vs. Los Lotharios vs. Street Profits

The authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic vs. Los Lotharios vs. Street Profits Match spoiler

Solo Sikoa will be doing a promo with Paul Heyman.

In a WWE Women's Title match, Bayley will face Naomi.

WWE SmackDown (4/19) Backstage Notes:

Ashante Thee Adonis and Cedric Alexander will face The OC in the pre-show dark match.

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee will face Theory & Waller in a dark match after the show.

Dan Engler is scheduled to officiate the women's title match.

Paul Ellering, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Zelena, Elektra, Mission, Tiffany Stratton, Tama Tonga, and Kevin Owens were all present at the tapings.

Another spoiler for WWE SmackDown (4/19):

Two segments were devoted to the women's title match.

Each match is set for two parts.

Tiffany Stratton will appear in the main event.

Spoiler part: New tag titles will appear for the first time.

Tama Tonga and Kevin Owens will perform at Solo Sikoa.

Spoiler match: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

We'll have to see how it goes when they tape the show later tonight. If anything, it will make for a night of headline-grabbing events. For more updates, please keep checking back with us here at Ringside News.

As a reminder, Ringside News will have live, ongoing coverage of the show in our SmackDown Results Center.