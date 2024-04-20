April 20, 2024

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Lineup for Episode 4/19/24

Roxanne Bacchus April 20, 2024 2 min read

WWE is gearing up for the April 19, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Now, we've got a spoiler list and all the backstage notes you need before the show.

Shawn Sapp behind Fightful's paywall noted that tonight's SmackDown has a lot in store for fans. The lineup for next week's show is as follows:

WWE SmackDown Lineup (4/19) Spoiler:

  • Top Contender Match: LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
  • Spoiler section
  • Top Contender Match: The authors of Pain vs. New Catch Republic vs. Los Lotharios vs. Street Profits
  • Match spoiler
  • Solo Sikoa will be doing a promo with Paul Heyman.
  • In a WWE Women's Title match, Bayley will face Naomi.

WWE SmackDown (4/19) Backstage Notes:

  • Ashante Thee Adonis and Cedric Alexander will face The OC in the pre-show dark match.
  • Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee will face Theory & Waller in a dark match after the show.
  • Dan Engler is scheduled to officiate the women's title match.
  • Paul Ellering, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Zelena, Elektra, Mission, Tiffany Stratton, Tama Tonga, and Kevin Owens were all present at the tapings.

Another spoiler for WWE SmackDown (4/19):

  • Two segments were devoted to the women's title match.
  • Each match is set for two parts.
  • Tiffany Stratton will appear in the main event.
  • Spoiler part: New tag titles will appear for the first time.
  • Tama Tonga and Kevin Owens will perform at Solo Sikoa.
  • Spoiler match: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

We'll have to see how it goes when they tape the show later tonight. If anything, it will make for a night of headline-grabbing events. For more updates, please keep checking back with us here at Ringside News.

As a reminder, Ringside News will have live, ongoing coverage of the show in our SmackDown Results Center.

