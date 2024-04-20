Taylor Swift's PDA video with Travis Kelce shows their true chemistry

“Lommel”: On this poignant track, Taylor sings for the first time about being called the love of someone's life “about a million times.” However, the dynamic soon changed.

“If you know him at a glance, he is legendary,” she says. “What we thought would last forever was temporary.”

She ends the song by telling the person, “You're the loss of my life.”

While it may have something to do with her long relationship with Joe, the lyrics about “renewing the fire” and “we were just kids, baby” suggest it's about her glow with Matty after all these years: “I felt a glow like this from “I have never felt a glow like this before.” Never since.”

“I can do this with a broken heart”: The song appears to be about Taylor killing the Eras Tour despite being heartbroken, noting that she's “hitting my marks” on stage in front of a crowd of people cheering. She hides her emotions by putting on a tough face: “Lights, camera, slutty smile.”

Although this song is upbeat, it is filled with lyrics of unrequited love.

“I'm so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague / I cry a lot, but I'm so productive, it's an art,” she sings. “You know you're good when you can do it with a broken heart.”

“The smallest man who ever lived”: Taylor has some questions for the “youngest man who ever lived” who seemingly left their relationship out of nowhere.

“You've got the stage lights out, but you're still performing,” she sings. “And in plain sight you hid / but you didn’t.”