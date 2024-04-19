“Abigail” tops Thursday previews with $1 million

Everett Group

Lionsgate is recalling its extensive previews for Guy Ritchie Ministry of brutal war in $1.45 million, but that includes about $600,000 advanced from last weekend's shows plus Thursday's money. Which means Universal's “Radio Silence Vampire Movie,” Abigail, He won Thursday previews with Million dollars. Meanwhile, the Sony Crunchyroll animated movie Spy x Family Code: White an act 670 thousand dollars Of the shows that started at 4 p.m.

The weekend crown is expected to be a game of rock, paper, scissors Abigail and A24's second weekend Civil war About $12 million+ apiece. Civil war The film led Thursday among pictures in regular release with $1.6 million, down 14% from Wednesday, for a first week of $33.1 million in 3,838 theaters.

Ministry of Indecent War Its previews began Thursday at 6 p.m. Abigail It began previews at 5pm in 2,800 last night and will expand to 3,384 locations today. Both films are R-rated with good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes respectively at 71% and 83% fresh, however, Ritchie's film is expected to post average single numbers. They both share PLFs this weekend.

Civil war Imax screens are shared with Spy x Family Code: White, The latter which will do in single digits.

Legendary / Warner Bros Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire It was booked at 3,847 and saw a third Thursday of $893,000, down 3% from Wednesday's week-long haul of $19.7 million and a total cume of $162.1 million.

Sony Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire At 3,350, it ended the fourth week with $7.3 million after $372,000 on Thursday, -1%.

Universal/DreamWorks Animation Kung Fu Panda 4 At 3,104 locations, it ended the sixth week with an estimated $7.2 million, for a total of $175.3 million after $423,000 on Thursday, +6% from Wednesday.

Legendary/Warner Sand Dunes: Part Two At 2,401 it ended the seventh week with $5.9 million, after $365,000 on Thursday, -7% from Wednesday and a total run of $273.6 million.