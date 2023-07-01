What Are Taylor Swift’s Surprising Songs On First Night In Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI – Taylor Swift brought out a little deep cut for fans during the first night of her two concerts in Cincinnati.

A popular part of the pop star’s Iras tour has been her surprise hits. Swift sings two songs – one on guitar and one on piano – in addition to her usual setlist. Once you sing it (unless you mess it up or feel like you can do it better), the song will not be sung again on the tour.

Swift sang “I’m Just Me When I’m With You” from her 2006 debut album as her first surprise single of the night. When she moved to the piano, she sang the title song from her album Forever.

While that didn’t happen Friday night, fans were hoping a surprise guest would go along with Swift’s surprise singles. Cincinnati native Aaron Dessner works frequently with the “Beau” singer, producing and co-writing songs on her albums Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor version), Red (Taylor version), and Midnight (3AM version). ) ). “

Thankfully, the Swifties still have another day to see if their “Wildest Dreams” come true and it will come true from Dessner or his band The National.

We’ll update surprise songs for Night 2 once they’re performed at Paycor Stadium.

