Actor Ian Ziering gets hit by scooter bikers in Hollywood, New York

Actor Ian Ziering, best known for his role in “Beverly Hills 90210,” appears to have been caught on camera getting into a fight with a group of people riding motorized scooters in Hollywood on New Year's Eve, according to a report by TMZ.

Officers responded to the area of ​​Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 3 p.m. after reports of a fight that broke out after a group of bikers were driving recklessly in the area, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA.

It's unclear what exactly led to the brawl between Ziering and the bikers, however video The tabloid's post shows the actor shoving a scooter, who was in front of what appears to be his SUV right before an all-out fight broke out.

The 59-year-old “Sharknado” star is then immediately attacked by several other bikers. In an attempt to escape, Ziering makes a dash across busy Hollywood Boulevard, dragging his attackers with him.

When he reached the other side of the street, the footage shows him struggling as one of the motorcyclists cornered him, eventually breaking free and fleeing down the sidewalk.

TMZ reported that the bikers and Ziering left the scene in their vehicles.

It is not known whether anyone involved in the violent brawl was seriously injured. Police told KTLA the incident remains under investigation.