Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year's Day. Since then he has been leaning towards life

In the year since Jeremy Renner nearly lost his life in a freak accident on New Year's Day, the Marvel star has established himself as a superhero off-screen.

On New Year's Day 2023 he was the “Avengers” actor. Crushed near his home in Nevada While trying to prevent the snow removal tractor from sliding and hitting his adult nephew.

The accident left several of Renner's bones broken including eight broken ribs in 14 places, an eye socket and a kneecap as well as a collapsed lung and his liver punctured by a rib bone.

Renner literally came close to death as his doctor at the time told him about the snowplow It was millimeters away from hitting a vital organ or major nerve.

Since that traumatic time, Renner seems to have made the most of his second chance.

He recently confirmed that he has a new album coming out. Earlier this month, he shared what appears to be an album cover titled “Wait.” His InstagramIn the caption, he referred to it as “a new musical memoir – a story of life, death, recovery, and all the things we learned along the way.”

When he announced the project last October, he said: he said on Instagram It's been painful, deeply healing and ultimately cathartic for me. I hope I get the courage to share it with all of you.

The album is scheduled to be released on January 1, the one-year anniversary of his near-fatal accident.

It's just the latest way the “Hawkeye” star is celebrating his recovery — one that he happily shares with his millions of followers.

In November, He posted a video of his training. Writing “Today marks 10 months of recovery.”

The clip showed the actor jumping down a hill and then back up, marking major progress since he had to learn to walk again earlier in the year.

In another post In November, Renner wrote that he had been “exploring all types of treatment since January 14… Every day, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and infusions, stem cells and exosomes, red/infrared light therapy, and a hyperbaric chamber.” 2.0 ambiance.” , cold plunge, the list goes on and on…”

“But my greatest healing has been my mind and will to be here and push to recover and get better…. Be exceptional… I feel it is my duty to do so,” he wrote. “Not to waste my life to save it, but to give back to my family, friends and everyone who has enabled me to Endurance. I thank you all.”

This doesn't mean Renner has stopped working completely.

In addition to promoting Sweet Grass Vodka, Renner has also published his own Disney+ series “EnlightenmentThis year it was photographed before the accident.

On Friday, Mayor of Kingstown actress Emma Laird indicated that he might return to work on the series.

She posted a photo of them together on her Instagram stories and wrote, “It's happening. I'll be back with my favorite guy next week.”

CNN has reached out to Paramount+, the company behind “Kingstown,” for comment.

If that wasn't enough, Renner is also scheduled to be in New York City on New Year's Eve to help call in the CNN show in 2024.New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen“.

With all of these projects, plus the amazing progress he's made in the past year, the actor and musician is sure to spend New Year's Day 2024 truly grateful for how far he's come.