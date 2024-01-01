Candy name He gave a great performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Eve 2024 on Sunday evening (December 31) following an introduction by his wife Bunnie XO alongside host and nineteen-time executive producer Ryan Seacrest. The diverse star's performance on the Countdown stage included a medley of fan favorites, as well as a surprise appearance by Jessie Murph.

Watch Jelly Roll's full New Year's Eve performance by Dick Clark below

Wearing a black jacket in tribute to his daughter Billie Ann and his devoted fan base, known as the Bad Apples, Jelly Roll took over the stage.

“New Year's Eve in New York City is a dream come true, baby!” Jelly Roll shouted as he took the stage. Live from Times Square in New York City, the chart-topping singer-songwriter performed a medley featuring his latest single “Halfway To Hell” and his chart-topping hit “NEED A FAVOR” while confetti rained down on the audience. He also surprised viewers around the world with a special performance of the song “Egypt”, a collaboration he shares with rising star Jessie Murph.

“What a crazy dream come true.” Jelly Roll said of his performance

After Jelly Roll's performance, Ryan Seacrest joined him on stage to talk about what a whirlwind year he's had and entering 2024 as a Grammy-nominated artist. The duo also talked about their dream come true of performing Rockin' Eve for New Year's.

“I've been watching this show since I was a kid, standing here next to Ryan Seacrest on New Year's Eve in New York City. What a crazy dream come true. With 2024 right around the corner, there's a Grammy-nominated artist, baby! Tell the singer-songwriter his name The real Jason Deford is the host of the show.

Before exiting the stage, Seacrest asked Jelly Roll about doing good for the community. I think I've been very lucky, and I've gotten to the point where God hasn't blessed me that much, so I wouldn't be a blessed child. As long as I am blessed, I will be blessed.”

How to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Eve 2024?

Dick Clark's New Year's Eve 2024 Dozens of other performances have also appeared, including Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, LL Cool J, Tyla, Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Ivy Queen, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe. Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, NewJeans, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more.

The star-studded lineup of shows took place across the United States, including New York City's Times Square, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and more. The show also included performances from Puerto Rico and South Korea.

candy noun; Photo courtesy of New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest/ABC

Rockin' on New Year's Eve It also includes a new comedy segment featuring Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Matt Friend, actress Patricia Williams (aka Mrs. Pat), and Sebastian Maniscalco, who provide humorous commentary on the past year. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden also appeared on the show to reflect on the past year and share a message for the year ahead.

Co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest alongside Rita Ora. Dick Clark's New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 It aired live on Sunday, December 31 at 8/7c on ABC. The New Year's Eve special was also broadcast on 150 iHeartRadio stations across the country, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, 102.9 Dallas and more, marking a radio debut Absolutely live. The show was also available on the iHeartRadio app.

TV personality Jeanie Mai replaces Ciara, who is currently pregnant, and takes over the Hollywood coverage on the West Coast, while Dayanara Torres exits the Spanish portion of the show live from Puerto Rico.