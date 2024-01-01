Jeremy Renner: Marvel star 'has a lot to fight for' a year after snowplow accident

Written by Helen Bushby

Culture correspondent

2 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Jeremy Renner: “I'm very lucky because I have a lot of things to live for”

Marvel movie actor Jeremy Renner said knowing he had “a lot to fight for” helped him survive the aftermath of a snowplow accident a year ago.

Renner, 52, was in critical condition after breaking more than 30 bones after his snowplow accidentally ran over him on New Year's Day 2022.

he He told CNN: “I'm very lucky because I had a lot of things to live for, I have a big family, and a 10-year-old daughter.”

The only option he gave himself was to “get better.”

“I would have disappointed and ruined a lot of people's lives if she had died,” said the actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I'm also very stubborn, there's a lot to fight for and recovery has just been a one-way street in my mind and my recovery.”

Image source, Renner/Instagram Comment on the photo, The police report on the accident stated that Renner attempted to enter the snowplow's cabin to prevent the vehicle from moving

Renner used his snow plow to rescue his nephew who was driving a car, but he got stuck in the snow near his home.

Washoe County Sheriff Darren Balaam said at the time that he successfully towed the vehicle free, but when he got out, the plow began moving unattended.

Balaam added that Renner was trying to get back into the driver's seat to prevent him from moving, when the “very large” piece of equipment ran over him.

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Renner is pictured filming the Hawkeye TV series with co-star Hailee Steinfeld in 2020

The actor was airlifted to the hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in the intensive care unit.

He told CNN about the trauma of his “poor nephew” who saw him being trampled, saying: “I gave him, you know, pictures that he can never ignore.”

But he added: “I know that my recovery will be his recovery.” Others close to him were also affected by the accident, such as his daughter.

He said that he “never thought about my physical ailments, my pains or my sufferings – so the only way to recovery was such a mental attitude.”

“And that attitude was always to get better. There's no other choice.”

On his Instagram Stories, Renner shared a photo of himself hugging his nephew after speaking to CNN, writing: “Post-interview love from my sweet nephew who helped save my life.”

Skip Instagram content, 1 Do you want to allow Instagram content? This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before uploading anything, as they may be using cookies and other technology. You may want to read Instagram Cookie Policy And privacy policy Before acceptance. To view this content, select Accept and Continue. Accept and continue End of Instagram content, 1

Renner also recently returned to the hospital that treated him to thank the staff.

“Stop by to see the kids/superheroes, first responders, doctors, nurses and staff at Renown Hospital,” he posted on social media.

“I pay my respects and celebrate the love, life and blessings it brings to all of us. Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I owe you an eternal debt of gratitude.”

The actor may be best known for his roles in Marvel films, but he also starred in 2008's The Hurt Locker – for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor – as well as Wind River, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol. .

Renner was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the 2010 film The Town.

He also stars in the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown, and told CNN he now feels ready to return to filming for season three.