Live music is making a comeback. But fans are reeling from the shock of the poster.

Ellen Rothman still speaks with awe of the first time she saw Bruce Springsteen perform, at a “sleazy little blues bar” in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1974.

“It was like the roof was going to blow in place,” she recalled recently. “I have never experienced anything else like this in my life.”

Rothman, 75, said she’s attended about 180 Springsteen concerts, but has been skipping his most recent tour. For decades, Springsteen has kept his tickets at bargain prices, cementing his reputation as a man of the people. But for his current tour with the E Street Band, a good portion of the seats for each venue have been sold through “dynamic pricing,” allowing their cost to rise and fall with demand; Some have gone for as much as $5,000.

“We feel somewhat betrayed,” said Rothman. “I don’t have a problem with an artist living a decent life. But at what point do you feel taken advantage of?”