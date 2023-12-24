Aquaman 2 opens globally, and Wonka crosses a milestone; Search for Salaar – Deadline

Warner Bros

Warner Bros/DC Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It opened its overseas release on Wednesday, and with numbers through Friday, it has grossed $40.9 million in 73 international box office markets. This portends a full overseas opening in the $70 million range. With three and four domestic days, the global debut will exceed $100 million.

outside, United kingdom It debuted Thursday, grossing $712,000 from 1,1994 screens, placing second behind the continued strong performance of Wonka. The number is almost on par with the light And 33% less than the original AquamanBoth opened on Wednesday. As of Friday, the UK's value stood at $1.6 million.

Germany It also launched on Thursday, taking in $520,000 on 589 screens and ranking at No. 1. The results were more than double the opening day the lightformerly Wonders (+81%) and Black Adam (+27%) and on par with Ant-Man and the Wasp. They are less than 31% Aquaman. The launch saw 68% of 3D. Including previews, the running tally as of Friday stands at $1.5 million.

in China As of Saturday, the total stands at $23.2 million (today's portion of that amount is not included in the international total above). The film received a score of 9 on Maoyan compared to 9.3 for the original film. Maoyan expects a final take of $47 million for the full run in a market that has become increasingly lukewarm toward Hollywood and where a host of domestic year-end titles will join next weekend.

The top 5 markets in Aquaman 2 as of Friday are China ($13.9 million), Mexico ($3.4 million), Brazil ($1.9 million), Indonesia ($1.9 million) and France ($1.6 million).

Meanwhile, WB/Village Roadshow/Heyday Films' Wonka It crossed the $200 million mark worldwide, landing at $215.8 million During Friday. The outer part of that is $151.9 million. Thursday's $7.1 million in 77 markets was on par with the same day last week.

The top 5 markets so far are United kingdom ($32.5 million), Mexico ($14.3 million), Germany ($8.7 million) and Australia ($8.2 million). Spain/Japan ($7.6 million).