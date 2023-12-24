December 24, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Aquaman 2 opens globally, and Wonka crosses a milestone; Search for Salaar – Deadline

Aquaman 2 opens globally, and Wonka crosses a milestone; Search for Salaar – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus December 24, 2023 2 min read
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the Wonka box office

Warner Bros

Warner Bros/DC Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It opened its overseas release on Wednesday, and with numbers through Friday, it has grossed $40.9 million in 73 international box office markets. This portends a full overseas opening in the $70 million range. With three and four domestic days, the global debut will exceed $100 million.

outside, United kingdom It debuted Thursday, grossing $712,000 from 1,1994 screens, placing second behind the continued strong performance of Wonka. The number is almost on par with the light And 33% less than the original AquamanBoth opened on Wednesday. As of Friday, the UK's value stood at $1.6 million.

Germany It also launched on Thursday, taking in $520,000 on 589 screens and ranking at No. 1. The results were more than double the opening day the lightformerly Wonders (+81%) and Black Adam (+27%) and on par with Ant-Man and the Wasp. They are less than 31% Aquaman. The launch saw 68% of 3D. Including previews, the running tally as of Friday stands at $1.5 million.

in China As of Saturday, the total stands at $23.2 million (today's portion of that amount is not included in the international total above). The film received a score of 9 on Maoyan compared to 9.3 for the original film. Maoyan expects a final take of $47 million for the full run in a market that has become increasingly lukewarm toward Hollywood and where a host of domestic year-end titles will join next weekend.

The top 5 markets in Aquaman 2 as of Friday are China ($13.9 million), Mexico ($3.4 million), Brazil ($1.9 million), Indonesia ($1.9 million) and France ($1.6 million).

See also  Revealing Prince Harry's sole role in King Charles' coronation | world News

Meanwhile, WB/Village Roadshow/Heyday Films' Wonka It crossed the $200 million mark worldwide, landing at $215.8 million During Friday. The outer part of that is $151.9 million. Thursday's $7.1 million in 77 markets was on par with the same day last week.

The top 5 markets so far are United kingdom ($32.5 million), Mexico ($14.3 million), Germany ($8.7 million) and Australia ($8.2 million). Spain/Japan ($7.6 million).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Banksy: Police are investigating the removal of a street sign in Peckham as an alleged theft

December 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

'Home Alone' Home Isn't a Bargain Basement Dwelling, Economists Claim – Deadline

December 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first photos of baby Rocky – Billboard

December 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Aquaman 2 opens globally, and Wonka crosses a milestone; Search for Salaar – Deadline

December 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Science of Snowflakes – BBC Ideas

December 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

Yuki Matsui, Japanese reliever, signs with the Padres

December 24, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

MW3 players are demanding solutions as cheaters continue to plague matches

December 24, 2023 Len Houle