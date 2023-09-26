The crew below deck is traumatized by death and shocking departure

Below the surface of the Mediterranean SeaThe new season begins in a difficult atmosphere.

In the dramatic Season 8 premiere of the Bravo series, two yachtsmen — Chief Stew Tommy Mhlongo And soup Kyle Viljoen– They were missing from the episode due to visa problems to enter Italy. In addition to Captain Sandy YoonCrew Problems A new team member made a shockingly unexpected exit from m/r Mustique Before the first charter guests arrive.

While trying to check on Bosun Rowan IrvingYachtmaster’s Credentials Sandy is shocked to learn that the papers belong to someone else. Explaining that the entire ship could be detained due to a crew member’s forged documents, the captain immediately called Rowan to her office.

“The officer asked me to scan this,” she told him on the Sept. 25 episode. “Is this really yours?”

After someone else’s photo appeared in the database, Sandy told the bosun: “Whoever issued this, it’s not yours. Where did you go to school?”

While a hesitant Rowan claimed to have earned his yachting credentials in Monaco, the captain was quick to check him out. “No, you can’t have yacht captains go on a boat in Monaco,” she replied. “They don’t have a school in Monaco.”