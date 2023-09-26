Martin Scorsese notes remorse over Leonardo DiCaprio collaboration

Get our free weekly email with the latest movie news from film critic Clarice Loughrey Get our free The Life Cinematic email

Martin Scorsese has indicated that he regrets one of his many collaborations with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 80-year-old has directed DiCaprio eight times, with his most recent film being a drama Moonflower KillersIt is scheduled to be launched next month.

However, it seems he’s not too keen on the fourth film they’ve made together, admitting he only made it because he felt “encouraged” to do so after winning the Best Director Oscar for the 2006 film. The late one.

Speaking in a new interview with GQScorsese reflected on his previous films, and when the subject of psychological thrillers arose Shutter IslandThe director suggested that he should not have agreed to direct it.

Winning the Oscar “encouraged me to do another picture with her,” he told the outlet Shutter Island“It turns out I probably should have kept doing it.” Silence“.

Silence It was Scorsese’s passion project, starring Liam Neeson and Andrew Garfield, which he completed in 2016. Adapted from Shusaku Endo’s novel of the same name, the film follows two Jesuit priests as they travel to Japan on a mission to locate their teacher.

Shutter Islandbased on Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name, received generally positive reviews upon its release in 2011, and was even selected by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best films of the year.

However, in recent years, it seems to be increasingly considered a less important work by the director.

It’s unclear whether Scorsese’s comments also refer to the two films he made before 2016. Silence – Hugo (2011) and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Elsewhere in the new interview, Scorsese also touched on his many other collaborations with DiCaprio, the first of which arrived in 2002 with gangs of new york – A photo session that the director says he suffered from due to the interference of producer Harvey Weinstein.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of Shutter Island (Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock)

In the interview, Scorsese said that Weinstein’s interference, which caused him to demand the film’s budget and running time, made him “realize that I couldn’t function if I had to make films this way again.”

You can access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a free 30-day trial subscription

You can access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a free 30-day trial subscription

He added, “If this was the only way I could be allowed to make films, I would have to stop. Because the results were not satisfactory it was very difficult at times, and I could not survive it. I would be dead. That’s how I decided.”

However, Scorsese was tempted to return the pilot (2004), his second collaboration with DiCaprio, in which he was “forced” to work with Weinstein again. Filming went well until the last few weeks of editing when Weinstein’s company at the time, Miramax, “came in and did some things that I felt were very mean,” the director said.

Scorsese suggests in the interview that despite the difficulties in both Gangs of New York And the pilotHe is happy with the outcome of both films.

Moonflower Killers is an adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction book documenting the series of murders that plagued the Osage Indian tribe of Oklahoma during the 1920s after oil was found on their lands. This case was considered the first murder investigation conducted by the FBI.

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s new film “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple TV+)

The IndependentFilm critic Clarice Loughrey, in her five-star review, said the film had “traditional Scorsese fixations: the rotten heart of the human heart; the rotten heart of the human heart.” How force generates the drive for destruction; “The Myths of Cowboys and Outlaws and the Dirty Truth of Them.”

Moonflower Killers It will be the 80-year-old director’s first film since then Irishwhich was released in 2019. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 20 before premiering on Apple TV+ in November.