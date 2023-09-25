‘Saturday Night Live’ Will Likely Return in October With Musicians Hosting – Deadline

Saturday Night Live It should get almost a full season after the Writers Guild and studios reached a tentative agreement to end the strike.

Season 48 of the NBC show was cut short by three episodes when the writers pulled out at the beginning of May.

Deadline is reporting that the show, which traditionally starts at the end of September or beginning of October, is now likely to return on October 7 or 14, pending a ratification vote by the WGA.

Essentially, the WGA’s negotiating committee is expected to recommend the agreement and send it to the WGA West Council and WGA East Council for a vote, which will likely happen on Tuesday. This will likely lift the restraining order and allow the writers to return to work as the deal awaits ratification.

After the previous writers’ strike ended on February 12, 2008, production began on season 33 of the series. SNL on February 18 for the February 23 episode. former SNL Cast member W 30 Rock Tina Fey hosted the night with musical guest Carrie Underwood.

However, last time the actors were not on strike either, which poses some additional challenges.

SNLsuch as daily late night shows and reality shows including Dancing with the starsare covered under SAG-AFTRA’s network code, which means that in theory everyone can return to work.

However, as SAG-AFTRA is still waiting to return to talks with AMPTP and remains on strike, some staff members may be unwilling to return to work until the issue is resolved — which is believed to take at least two to three weeks. As soon as possible.

Would the likes of Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Keenan Thompson and Bowen Young – some of whom were regulars on the picket lines – be willing to return under these circumstances? Will they all return for Season 49?

There is a possibility that a handful of them will choose to go the way of Mayim Bialik, which he witnessed The Big Bang Theory And Call me Kat The star decides not to return to host Danger! Although this game show falls under the same netcode.

Then there’s the casting. James Austin Johnson, who has become a hit with his impersonations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and Sarah Sherman, whose quirky style has gone viral with a meatball sketch, are set to be promoted from featured players to repertory status this season.

Will Marcelo Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker, who are all set to return in 2022?

Creator and director Lorne Michaels also needs to make decisions about new cast members. We heard he was looking at some people but didn’t make any final judgements.

Hosting options will also be a little more complicated because it’s unlikely any SAG-AFTRA members will be willing to host until their deal is done. The majority of last season’s hosts were actors including Miles Teller, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Austin Butler, Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Gordon, Pedro Pascal, Woody Harrelson, and Jenna Ortega.

Musicians like Jack Harlow and Megan Thee Stallion also hosted last season. Taylor Swift, fresh off her record-breaking tour, and recently her new boyfriend SNL The host, Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, is an obvious choice.

Fans online called out the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rising rapper Ice Spice, and Kelsey’s teammate Patrick Mahomes.

More will become clear over the next 48 hours.