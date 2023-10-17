New York Times Crossword October 17 2023 Answers

71 a. To throw [something] “Powerfully, in modern parlance” is “YEET”, but the word has Various applications. You can see something, but you can also see yourself, which means get out quickly. The phrase “Yet!” It can even be used as an interjection to express enthusiasm – perhaps forcefully pushing yourself into a good mood?

5 d. “Wade” possibility[ing] “Getting through a book just to get rid of it” sounds daunting – I mean, really, an entire book? – But it is known that I hate reading an article on an unpleasant topic.

13 D. This modern equivalent of the phrase “my word is my bond” is among my favorite parts of the newer colloquialism: on God (as in swearing on God’s name that something is true).

26 D. If you’re “completely immersed in work, so to speak,” you’re buried alive. I tend to say I’m “underwater” when I’m overwhelmed with work, which is a similar expression.

Creator Notes

There’s an old saying: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” After turning down 26 applications over the past four-and-a-half years, I was certainly questioning my delusional quest to successfully publish a puzzle in The Times before I turned 50, yet I managed it 11 months ago. For some reason, I’m drawn to challenging construction ideas, like trying to fit three 13-letter thematic entries into the middle five rows of the puzzle. Yes! I was surprised by a few interesting phrases containing three consecutive words starting with the letter D. And hello: The detector, 3-D PRINTER, allowed a number to be inserted into Tuesday’s grid, which is very rare. Although I’m new to the world of crossword puzzle building, I’ve spent a lot of time studying the works of many great builders, and I’m honored to be part of the club. Thanks also to Jeff Chen’s great insights into XWord Info, which provided a lot of value as I honed my skills. We hope everyone at Crossworld finds this puzzle fun to solve. I will see you again soon.

Don’t Fear Fridays: About Easy Mode Newsletter

Puzzle Editor Christina Iverson will send a weekly Friday crossword with accessible clues straight to your inbox if you sign up for the Easy Mode newsletter. This extra bit of goodness is for those who want to try the Friday puzzles but have heard all about how hard these puzzles are.