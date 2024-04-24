Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Page have split after 3 years together

celebrities

This American will be looking for a new “idol”.

After three years of dating, Ryan Seacrest has split from his model girlfriend, Aubrey Paige.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have decided to part ways.” A source close to the couple told PEOPLE Wednesday. “They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support each other's endeavors.”

The couple is flying high in 2023. aubreypaige_/ Instagram

A representative for the “American Idol” host confirmed the split to the outlet.

The pair were first spotted together celebrating Memorial Day in the Hamptons in 2021, but have kept the relationship out of the public eye for the most part.

Paige and Seacrest are ringing in 2022 together. Aubrey Page/Instagram

It wasn't until New Year's Eve that Paige, 26, She shared a glimpse into her life with Seacrest, 49, on Instagram. “It's safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most amazing man 😍🙌🏼,” she wrote.

The duo made their red carpet debut a year later at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary “Halftime.”

When Seacrest ended his six-year stint hosting “Live” with Kelly Ripa in 2023, Paige was in the audience alongside his parents and sister Meredith.

She posted at the time: “Ryan, I have never met a more inspiring man… You make it seem so easy, but the truth is there is no one quite like you. I am so proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, But for your caring heart and the true love you give to others.

The two businesses happily mixed at the beginning of April when Paige appeared on Seacrest's radio show “On Air” to promote her new business venture, Sippin on Somethin'.

Seacrest previously dated Julianne Hough for three years from 2010 to 2013, and model Shayna Taylor from 2017 to 2020.

The split comes five months before Seacrest takes over “Wheel of Fortune” hosting duties from Pat Sajak.

Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





