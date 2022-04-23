Ken Kyung Leaves After Rudy Giuliani On The Masked Singer

For those who don’t know, disguised singer It is a reality show in which celebrities wear fancy clothes to hide their identity. Then they sing a song, while the judges and spectators try to guess who she is based on the clues.
After the former New York mayor and former attorney President Trump Take off his mask, Judge Ken Jeong He said, “I’m done.”
Then he left, as Guiliani continued to render “Bad to the Bone” by George Thoroughod and the Destroyers.
They also condemned FOX for showing Guiliani:
Ken has not commented further on the situation or the shutdown, but we’ll update you if he does.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Final Winner of Season 14 of ‘Drag Race’: [Spoiler] Victories – Complete Recap
Robert Eggers in The Northman: Directing is a “crazy” job
‘The Northman’ $1.4 Million, ‘Bad Guys’ $1.1 Million, Nicolas Cage Satire $835K in Thursday Previews – Deadline