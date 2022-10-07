This was fast.

After two months hollow officially confirmed who – which Keanu Reeves will drive it The Devil in the White City Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio series matrix Mufaddal has left the project.

Sources say the Disney-backed broadcaster is already looking for a replacement star to lead the drama, which has been in various stages of development for more than a decade. Hulu and Reeves representatives declined to comment.

I officially ordered Hulu The Devil in the White City In early August, with Reeves officially closing a deal to star in the series that would mark his biggest television commitment to date.

The show has been in the works for over a decade, including a period of time when it was envisioned as a feature film, with Sam Shaw (Hulu’s castle rocks) is on board as writer, show producer, and executive producer. DiCaprio and his Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davison, produce exec alongside Scorsese. The latter was previously set to direct a feature film set at Paramount Pictures with DiCaprio previously set to star. Reeves — after months of deals — was attached to star-and-directed series EXK that landed on Hulu Developments in 2019. Todd Field is on board to direct the crime drama, which is now a co-production between Paramount Television Studios and Disney’s ABC signature. Paramount Pictures won the rights to the novel after a massive bidding war in 2015, when Billy Ray was on board to write scripts.

Based on Eric Larson’s novel, Satan The film revolves around Daniel H. Burnham (formerly played by Reeves), a demanding but visionary architect racing to make his mark in history through the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind The infamous “murder castle” built in the shadow of the gallery. (DiCaprio is not expected to have a screen role as of press time.)

Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, Field and Mark Lafferty are also executives of the series. The number of official episodes has not been determined. Scorsese and DiCaprio previously collaborated to get features New York Gangs, The Pilot, The Departed, Shutter Island And the The Wolf of Wall Street. The permanent collaborators had previously developed TV New York gangs And the Shutter Island Although neither of them went beyond the text stage. DiCaprio currently has a movie and TV deal at Apple. DiCaprio exec produces Apple series shining girls He has an advantage of $200 million Moonflower killers It is scheduled to debut on broadcast next year.

THRsibling site, diverseHe was the first to report Reeves out.