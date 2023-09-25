Movie legend Sophia Loren underwent successful surgery after breaking her leg during a fall at home, her agent says.

The agent of cinema legend Sophia Loren said that the Italian actress is recovering from successful surgery on a broken leg after falling at her home in Switzerland.

ROME – Film legend Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery after suffering a broken leg after falling at her home in Switzerland, the 89-year-old Italian actress’s agent said on Monday.

Lauren fell in the bathroom on Sunday and surgery was performed later that day, agent Andrea Giusti said in an email. Giusti said that the operation “went very well, and now we just have to wait.”

The agent said the actress broke her hip and femur.

It was not immediately clear when Lauren would be released from the hospital.

Lauren lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared looking radiant with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.

She celebrated her 89th birthday last week. She was scheduled to appear at a restaurant bearing her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, but her fall led to the event being cancelled. According to her agent, Lauren gave the restaurant the right to use her name and image.