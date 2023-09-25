Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game





This could be a love story for an NFL tight end travis kelsey and taylor swift, Who was seen in Kelce’s family suite at Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.

The singer was shown cheering on the Chiefs during Fox Sports broadcastHe wears a red and white team jacket. She appeared to be sitting next to Donna Kelce, the player’s mother, as she chatted and laughed throughout the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Swift’s show of support comes after weeks of speculation — by several NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties — that she and Kelsey are dating. Even though the two didn’t Publicly confirmed Kelsey said in an interview with No Romantic Link espn Last week he found the focus on Swift “hilarious.”

Jason Hanna/Getty Images Taylor Swift at GEHA Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs game.

“It’s like the old school game called telephone, where everyone is whispering in everyone’s ear,” he said, adding that “no one actually knows what’s going on.”

The speculation began earlier this month when Kelce said on his podcast: “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” That he tried to steal his phone number through a friendship bracelet he made for Swift during one of her concerts on the “Eras” tour.

Unfortunately, he told him My brother Jason He was “disappointed” to learn that she does not speak before or after her shows because “she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings.”

“So, I was a little hurt that I couldn’t give her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he added.

However, it appears Kelce tried another play.

And on Thursday, during his chat with ESPN, Kelsey said, “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I saw you rocking the stage at Arrowhead.’ Maybe you should come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which ones are a little brighter.’”

He added: “We will see what happens in the near future.”