WGA strike: An agreement could be reached on contract negotiations for the Hollywood Writers Guild as early as today

after After four days of marathon negotiations, the Writers Guild of America could reach an agreement with major film and television studios as early as Sunday. People familiar with the matter told CNN.

Major film and television studios handed over their bids on Saturday evening The “best and last” offer. A person close to the situation told CNN the striking writers.

The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by WGA members, who represent more than 11,000 writers. But if the agreement is passed, it will mark the end of a strike that has lasted nearly five months, the second longest in the union’s history. The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major Hollywood studios, have set an unofficial Yom Kippur holiday deadline to end the strike, Variety reported.

The actors union SAG-AFTRA has also been on strike since mid-July. Both unions have a similar set of demands, including better wages, residual payments from streaming services for their work, and job protections against the use of artificial intelligence. Many successful and award-winning writers say they found themselves unable to make a living under these conditions Current industry structure. The growth of original content on streaming services has resulted in minimal waste. Platforms also tend to offer shorter seasons, which reduces the amount of work available to writers.

Both Hollywood hits were just that Lengthy and expensive, with a nationwide economic impact of more than $5 billion, according to economists. Industries such as restaurants, service companies and prop shops have also felt the effects of the ongoing conflicts and have been forced to reduce staff as a result. In New York, the disruption of 11 major productions resulted in the loss of $1.3 billion and 17,000 jobs, according to Empire State Development.

Even if the WGA reaches an agreement, the Hollywood machine won’t be able to start working again until the alliance resolves its dispute with SAG-AFTRA, which represents about 160,000 actors.

A potential WGA deal could also increase Click on SAG-AFTRA To reach an agreement along the same lines, the two unions appeared to be working in harmony with each other throughout their strikes.

Beats are part of a A larger pattern of labor disputes That ravaged the country. Thousands of workers ranging from nurses to Sanitation workers UPS workers and Starbucks baristas have quit in recent months. Most notable was the United Auto Workers Union’s call for a strike against the country’s three largest automakers.

The “summer of strikes” and the return of more aggressive tactics to ensure fair pay come after years of low- and middle-income workers struggling against stagnant wages, poor working conditions and widening inequality.

This report has been updated with additional information