‘Frasier’ sequel starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up Series at Paramount+ – Deadline

exclusive: long in business freezer Follow up in the end a reality. Paramount + gave a green light to the multi-camera comedy, which was produced by the CEO Kelsey Grammer who recasts his titular character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane.

as a deadline mentioned Exclusively, Grammer started in 2018 to gain interest in a new product freezer A series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually created at Paramount+ and was announced to be in development at a livestream launch event in February 2021. It has been officially cast so far in the series. The number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed, I heard it’s likely to be 10.

No details have been revealed about the new series other than the fact that it focuses on the next chapter of Frasier Crane (Grammer) in a different city. It will be surrounded by new characters, with authenticity freezer The cast members are not expected to be regulars on the series but they can make guest appearances.

This is the same storytelling style used in the setting freezer. The psychiatrist (Gramer) was presented on NBC in Boston cheersHe returns to his hometown of Seattle for the spinoff series where new characters join him during it cheers Graduates have occasionally done guest periods.

new incarnation freezer Comes from the book Chris Harris (How do I meet your mother) and crystal atmosphere )life cut off), who is producing with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

In July, Grammer confirmed In an interview that they were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode” of the follow-up series, adding, “I went through a few rounds, and cried, so I’m happy.”

freezer It ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 on NBC. Created by the late David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, and produced by Grammar Prouds. and former Paramount Network Television for CBS Studios, freezer It starred Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.

One of the most popular comedy series of the 1990s and 2000s. freezer It set a record for the most Emmy Awards won by a written series at the time, 37, including five consecutive Emmys for an Outstanding Comedy Series.

Grammer, a four-time Emmy Award winner for his starring role freezer It is represented by UTA and Vault Entertainment.