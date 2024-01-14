Peter Crombie, the actor known for his appearance in the series “Seinfeld”, has died at the age of 71

Peter Crombie, the actor best known for playing “crazy” Joe Davola in five episodes of the hit TV comedy “Seinfeld,” died Wednesday at a healthcare facility in Palm Springs, Calif. He was 71.

His ex-wife, Nadine Keigner, said Crombie was recovering from an unspecified surgery

In his role as Davola, Crombie played a temperamental character who stalks Jerry – a semi-fictionalized version of comedian Jerry Seinfeld – and develops a deep hatred for him.

tall and slim, Crombie's character had a flat, menacing effect And an unblinking gaze for 1,000 yards. In the series, he also stalks New Yorker Ellen, in one case plastering black-and-white surveillance photos of her on the wall of his apartment.