All My Children star Alec Moser has died at his Del Mar home at the age of 50

Actor Alec Moser, best known for his role as Dale Henry on the TV series “All My Children,” died Friday. He was 50 years old.

Moser died at his home in Del Mar, California, his fiancée Paige Press and his uncle Robert It was confirmed to TMZ.

Moser's cause of death has not been revealed.

“My heart is so broken… Today is the worst day of my life. “We were so happy,” Bryce wrote in a series of heartbreaking Instagram Stories.

“I will never take my ring off”

The couple got engaged last year after more than six years of dating.

Moser, who had a previous career as a fitness model, catapulted to fame for his role as Dale Henry in “All My Children” at the age of 31.

The actor appeared in 43 episodes of the long-running series between 2005 and 2007.

He got his role when he won the second season of the SOAPnet original series “I Wanna Be a Soap Star” in 2005.

Moser had a limited career in front of the camera in the following years, but made several popular film appearances in “Desperate Housewives,” “Rita Rocks” and “Road to the Altar.”

The New York Native also appeared in the 2010 film “Grown-ups”, written by Adam Sandler alongside Fred Wold.

“I loved this man. I can't believe he's gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Moser and his family and sending them all my love. “A true great sweetheart to someone” Sandler wrote on Instagram With a clip from the film featuring Moser.

The bodybuilder has also appeared on the covers of numerous magazines, including Men's Health, Men's Workout, External Health and more.

Moser regularly showed off the physique that made him famous on social media, as well as his love of skiing, surfing, his family and his dogs.

His last post was on Tuesday when he shared what appears to be A photo of himself surfing On a hoverboard during a winter sunset.

He captioned the shot: “Silhouette of Baja winter twilight.”



