May 1, 2024

ABC News Weatherman Rob Marciano Fired After 'Rage' Issues: Sources

Roxanne Bacchus April 30, 2024 2 min read

April 30, 2024 at 4:11 PM ET

Veteran ABC News weatherman Rob Marciano was fired on Tuesday — a year after he was temporarily sidelined due to “anger management issues,” according to sources familiar with the matter.

Marciano, who has appeared on “Good Morning America” ​​and “World News Tonight” for more than a decade, made news last year amid complaints about his behavior over the years.

He was temporarily banned from GMA's Time Square studios after making a colleague feel uncomfortable. Page Six was published in March 2023.

Rob Marciano, who has appeared on “Good Morning America” ​​and “World News Tonight” for more than a decade, made news last year amid complaints about his behavior over the years. Disney General Entertainment content via Getty Images

“It turns out he did something…that was inappropriate, but he got punished for it, and they still won't let him back,” an insider told Page Six.

ABC News declined to comment on his dismissal on Tuesday.

It's unclear what exactly happened between Marciano and his colleague, but another source said he was dealing with some “anger management issues” during the… Going through a divorce From his wife.

“It made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period when there were some issues and a number of worrying events,” the second source said.

Rob Marciano
“He made people feel uncomfortable,” a source claimed. Instagram/@robertmarciano

“There were times when [Marciano] He was very cranky and angry… obnoxious behavior on his part. “He was pulled over to deal with it and he came back.”

Most recently, he was moved to ABC News' “World News Tonight” and appeared on “GMA.”

