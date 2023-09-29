Daniel Radcliffe and other ‘Harry Potter’ stars remember ‘the wonderful’ Michael Gambon.





Daniel Radcliffe, the lead star of the original “Harry Potter” films, is remembering the late actor Michael Gambon after Gambon died of pneumonia this week at the age of 82.

“Michael Gambon was one of the most intelligent and simple actors I have ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his enormous talent, what I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job,” Radcliffe said. In a statement to diverse Thursday.

“He was silly, disrespectful and funny. He loved his job, but he never seemed defined by it,” he added.

Rupert Grint, who also portrayed Ron Weasley in the films Posted a tribute “So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a child and became a personal role model for me in finding the fun and weirdness in life,” Gambon wrote on Instagram.

Gambon played Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, a role he took on after Richard Harris’ death in 2002.

“Harry Potter” author JK Rowling also took some time to remember the actor on Thursday. Writing on X/Twitter“I’ve just heard the terrible news about Michael Gambon. The first time I saw him was in 1982’s King Lear, and if you had told me that this wonderful actor would appear in anything I wrote, I would have thought you were crazy.

She added: “Michael was a wonderful man as well as an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him.”

Actor Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the “Potter” films, described Gambon as “fantastic” in his film. regards On

Gambon died at the age of 82 after suffering from “pneumonia,” PA Media reported.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement issued by his publicist Claire Dobbs, according to the PA, said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed a quote to Daniel Radcliffe. The story has been updated with a statement from Radcliffe.