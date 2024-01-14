Joyce Randolph, the last of the honeymooners, dies at the age of 99

In the role of Trixie, Ms. Randolph played the upstairs wife who crosses her arms and sympathizes with her best friend, Alice, over addicted husbands who have somehow gotten drunk on grape juice, stumbled upon a bag of counterfeit mob money, and invented a “handy-to-use” kitchen gadget that can… the basic”. a apple,” and after waiting all year for the International System of Friendly Raccoons conference, they boarded the wrong train.

While her character was less developed than the others, Ms. Randolph was revered by enthusiasts as the last living link to the inspiring craziness of the show that had a cult following, with fan clubs, esoteric trivia contests and memorabilia sales. At the 1984 Long Island meeting of the Royal Society for Longevity and Preservation of Honeymooners, or RALPH, one could purchase a size 52 bus driver's uniform or the coveted Trixie bib.

Ms. Randolph appeared in the program's heyday from 1951 to 1957. Her first skit was about “Cavalcade of Stars,” a variety show on the DuMont network featuring Mr. Gleason. From 1952 to 1954, he was a segment on CBS' “The Jackie Gleason Show.” From 1955 to 1956, the series was a stand-alone half-hour CBS series, with 39 episodes filmed in front of a live audience of 1,000 people. Finally in 1957, she reappeared as part of “The Jackie Gleason Show.”

At the height of the show's popularity, Ms. Randolph was the lowest-paid star at $500 a week. Mr. Gleason had contracts that paid millions, but he covered all production costs and earned between $65,000 and $70,000 an episode. Mr. Carney was paid $3,500 and Ms. Meadows $2,000 a week.