Critics' Choice Award Winners and Best Moments of 2024 – The Hollywood Reporter

The 29th Annual Critics' Choice Awards are being held in Santa Monica, and Chelsea Handler kicked off the evening by hosting the show for the second year in a row.

Handler began her opening monologue by calling herself “a small dose of Barbie,” and spoke of studio executives who had been “forced to take a vacation” for six months due to writers' and actors' strikes. It also honored the huge year we just had for women.

“Women have triumphed across the board,” Handler said. “Barbie At the box office, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé with their tours, and Gwyneth Paltrow and her skating experience. Women emerge and dominate our culture. You could almost say it was the year of the woman. …Women can say that. Bill Maher would say: Is she still talking?

She then turned to Oprah Winfrey, who was there to support the film she had produced, Violet. “Oprah, I have no words to describe you,” Handler said. Handler then talked about some of the “most interesting” movies and TV shows of the year: Ali Wong in meat, Cillian Murphy was a uranium enthusiast, and 2023 is the year “everyone gets excited about Pedro Pascal.” She also of course paid tribute to Barry Keoghan's penis for his performance in Saltburn. Handler also took a swipe at Golden Globes host Jo Koy last week (with whom she was previously in a relationship).

“Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese's not here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from telling everyone in this room that I'm going to throw him like a little Italian meatball,” she said after a series of jokes, indicating that she was attracted to him. Older men. “Thank you for laughing at that. It was written by my book. It was a straightforward investigation of something Coy said during his monologue that didn’t elicit as much laughter as he had hoped.”

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo were the first presenters of the evening to be a supporting actress in a film. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won for her performance in Retainers. Randolph has swept nearly every awards show so far, including the Golden Globes last weekend.

Angela Bassett presented the second award for Best Supporting Actor. Robert Downey Jr. won the award for his performance in Oppenheimer. Downey Jr. also won the award at the Globe Awards. During his speech, he took a moment to honor critics who in the past have called his work “dirty, messy, and lazy,” “like Pee Wee Herman coming out of a coma,” “a baffling waste of talent,” and “entertaining as a movie.” Fart locked on the bed.” Then he thanked his owner Oppenheimer peers.

Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie were the following categories, which went to Jonathan Bailey Other travelers And Maria Bello L meat. During his acceptance speech, Billy told the audience that this show is a “reminder that people from the LGBTQ+ community have always been there, fighting for an easier life, so I thank the people who came before me” for being able to stand there. To win a prize for playing a character that represents the community.

Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series went to Billy Crudup (Morning show) and Elizabeth Debicki (the crown). Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series went to Ebon Ross Bachrach (The bear(and Meryl Streep)Murders only in the building). Streep was not present to accept the award, so presenter Jenny Slate accepted the award on her behalf. The award for Best Actress in a Limited Series Made for Television was given to Wong meat. Wong's actor, Steven Yeun, won Best Actor, and later in the night, meat It won Best Limited Series. It went for Best Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series The bearAyo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White. The series also won the Best Comedy Series award. Several other awards were announced off stage. You can see the full list of winners here.

The SeeHer Award, which honors accurate portrayals of women and girls in media, was presented this year to America Ferrera by her. Barbie Actress Margot Robbie, who said that Ferrera is “never afraid to tell the truth.” Ferrera, of course, caused a stir with her monologue in the film in which she talked about how impossible it is to be a woman in today's society. Ferrera then took the stage and called the award “meaningful” because she grew up longing to see people who looked like her on screen.

“I grew up as a first-generation Honduran American girl who loved television, film, and theater, and who desperately wanted to be part of a storytelling legacy that I couldn’t see myself reflected in,” she said. “ofcourse I can Feel I found myself in characters that were strong and complex, but those characters rarely, if ever, looked like me. “I longed to see people like me on screen, as whole human beings.”

For her, it seemed impossible to see “fully dimensional Latina characters” on screen, but credit the writers and her fellow actresses who have since changed that, to see “characters that I couldn't see growing up, but I see them now.”

“We all deserve to have our lives reflected in a rich and authentic way,” Ferreira said to rapturous applause. The camera panned to Taraji P. Henson, who pointed to her arm tattoo that read “TRUTH.” It is also credited to Ferreira Barbie Directed by Greta Gerwig for proving that “women's stories don't have a hard time achieving cinematic greatness and box office history at the same time.” Barbie It also won Best Comedy, but that win was announced during a commercial break and the filmmakers were not allowed on stage. Handler, later in the show, corrected this and welcomed Robbie and Gerwig to the stage.

“This wasn't part of the show, but we're so grateful,” Ruby said before handing the microphone to Gerwig. She thanked co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach for wanting to make each other laugh and then “making the world happen.” He laughs.”

Best Song was the next evening's award, which was awarded to “I'm Just Ken” by the band I'm Just Ken. Barbie. Accepting the award were songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt as well as Ryan Gosling, who performed the song. Ronson thanked Gerwig for making room for a powerful 11-minute song that allowed the men to cry in the film as well.

Oppenheimer Winning the award for Best Ensemble Act, Emily Blunt spoke on behalf of “Openhomies.” “Most of us were working part-time,” Blunt said, before pointing out Cillian Murphy's performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Later in the night, director Christopher Nolan won Best Director for the film. Kay Bird and Martin J. Sherwin are credited in their book American Prometheuswhich Nolan leaned heavily on Oppenheimer on me.

Harrison Ford received the Career Achievement Award, presented by James Mangold, director of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” The director described him as an absolute giant, and spoke of Ford's decades-long career and the actor's talent. An emotional Ford took to the stage to accept the award, crediting luck and the work of great filmmakers for his career.

Succession The award for Best Actress in a Drama Series was won by star Sarah Snook, who thanked her scene partners Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin for their work together on the series. The best actor award went to Culkin, who spent his acceptance speech talking about how Snoke and his wife took turns plucking his ear hair before he got on stage. He also quickly thanked the show's camera department and operators, whom Culkin described as “lifesavers.” Succession. After a brief period, Succession It also won the Best Drama Series award.

Emma Stone won Best Actress, and she didn't prepare a prepared speech, but told the audience she was able to “unlearn” a lot of things to play her. Bad things Bella Baxter character. “While she thanked the critics for this award, she is also learning how to not care what they think,” she said with a laugh.

Oprah Winfrey announced the Best Actor winner while referencing her famous “You get a car” line (“You get a trophy! You get a trophy!”). The award went to Paul Giamatti Retainers. Giamatti won the same award at the Globe Awards last weekend. He said he didn't think his week could get any better since his trip to In-N-Out after the Globes party went viral on social media. He then joked about attendees getting “pizza in a bag,” which was supposedly the meal served at the awards show.

